Pavilion End at Trent Bridge to be renamed after England’s Stuart Broad

The Pavilion End holds a special place in Broad’s heart as he bagged the only test hat-trick seen at the venue, against India in 2011.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 09:31 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey for the final wicket taken in his final match of his career during Day Five of the Ashes 5th Test.
Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey for the final wicket taken in his final match of his career during Day Five of the Ashes 5th Test. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey for the final wicket taken in his final match of his career during Day Five of the Ashes 5th Test. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Pavilion End at Trent Bridge will be renamed the Stuart Broad End to recognise one of England’s greatest bowlers who retired earlier this year after the Ashes series.

Broad, who played his final test in July when England tied 2-2 with Australia, took 604 test wickets -- behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson and Anil Kumble.

The Pavilion End holds a special place in Broad’s heart as he bagged the only test hat-trick seen at the venue, against India in 2011.

However, it was a fiery spell of fast bowling in the first session of an Ashes test in 2015 which will live long in the memory as he ripped through Australia’s top order to finish with his career best figures of eight wickets for 15 runs.

ALSO READ: Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners

“It’s a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name,” Broad, 37, said in a statement.

“Playing for Notts (Nottinghamshire) has meant so much to me and I’ve been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I’ve always been able to come home to Trent Bridge.

“As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family.”

Broad picked up 190 wickets in 43 appearances for county and country at Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire chairman Andy Hunt added: “It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career.”

Broad’s former team mate Anderson, England’s leading wicket taker, had an end named after him in 2017 at his home ground Old Trafford -- the end where Broad picked up his 600th test wicket.

Related Topics

Stuart Broad /

Trent Bridge /

England /

James Anderson

