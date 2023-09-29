MagazineBuy Print

World Cup warm-ups: Openers make merry as Bangladesh thrashes Sri Lanka

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan put the doubts to rest by stitching together a classy 131-run partnership to set the foundation for a comfortable win.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 23:41 IST , GUWAHATI - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Bangladesh’s Tanzid in action against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Bangladesh’s Tanzid in action against Sri Lanka on Friday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
Bangladesh’s Tanzid in action against Sri Lanka on Friday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

It turned out to be a contrasting day for the opening batters for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the Tigers roared past the islanders in the opening warm-up fixture of the Men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Just when Perera and Pathum Nissanka were set to make the most of the game at the Assam Cricket Association stadium, Perera felt pain in his right shoulder. It was the 10th over of the game and considering Perera’s surgery on the same shoulder last year and the left-handed batter’s importance for Sri Lanka’s campaign, he returned to the dressing room retired hurt.

World Cup 2023 warm-up: Ravindra’s swashbuckling innings guides New Zealand to five-wicket win over Pakistan

It was later understood that the decision was only a precautionary measure. But Perera’s retirement derailed Sri Lanka’s campaign as Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva’s fifties could only steer the team to 263 before being bowled out in the last over.

In the aftermath of the Tamim Iqbal exclusion controversy, Bangladesh’s opening combination is a hot topic. Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan put the doubts to rest by stitching together a classy 131-run partnership in less than 21 overs. The association also set the foundation of Bangladesh’s comfortable win.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 263 in 49.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68, Dhananjaya de Silva 55, Mahedi Hasan 3/36) lost to Bangladesh 264/3 in 42 overs (Tanzid Hasan 84, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 67 n.o., Litton Das 61).

Saturday’s fixture: India vs England, 2 p.m.

