Joshi wants team management and selection panel on same page

The newly appointed chairman of the senior national cricket selection committee, Sunil Joshi, said that utmost in his list of priorities was to keep both the team management and committee members on the same page.

“I know there are a lot of challenges,” he said. “I have to take up the job formally first, and see how best I can get the group along. I will do everything in my capacity to ensure that the team management and committee members are on the same page for the betterment of Indian cricket.”

The former left-arm spinner from Karnataka, who in the last two years has had stints with Bangladesh and the United States as spin bowling consultant, thanked Cricket Advisory Committee members for reposing faith in him.

“I thank CAC members Madan Lal, R. P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik for choosing me as the chairman of selectors,” said Joshi.