Suresh Raina has signed up to play in the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. This is set to be his maiden stint in the competition.

Raina, who announced retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket on September 6, will be seen in the colours of the defending champion Deccan Gladiators. He joins a line-up comprising Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Roy, Taskin Ahmed, Odean Smith, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Raina had recently also featured for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. The 35-year-old, having retired from international cricket in 2020 along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, played the IPL for Chennai Super Kings until last year.

The sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league begins on November 23. The Gladiators play their first game against Team Abu Dhabi on the opening day.