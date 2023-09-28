MagazineBuy Print

Surrey retains the English County Championship title

A 20-point gap between the top two Division One teams heading into the final round of four-day fixtures meant Surrey required just five points to hold on to its crown.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 18:41 IST , London

AFP
File Photo: Sai Sudharsan of Surrey against Warwickshire at the English County Championship
File Photo: Sai Sudharsan of Surrey against Warwickshire at the English County Championship | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Sai Sudharsan of Surrey against Warwickshire at the English County Championship | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Surrey retained its English County Championship title on Thursday after Essex’s slim hopes ended due to a batting collapse against Northamptonshire.

A 20-point gap between the top two Division One teams heading into the final round of four-day fixtures meant Surrey required just five points to hold on to its crown.

Its failure to take any batting bonus points against Hampshire left the door slightly ajar for Essex, which needed to post a 400-plus score in 110 overs at Wantage Road to keep the title race alive.

ALSO READ | HARDIK PANDYA’S RISE FROM VADODARA TO THE INDIAN TEAM

But in response to Northamptonshire’s 369, Essex was all out for 211, which meant it could no longer catch Surrey, which can celebrate its fifth championship crown since the turn of the century.

London-based Surrey is the first side to retain the first-class title since Yorkshire, which has won back-to-back crowns in 2014 and 2015.

English County /

County Championship /

Surrey

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
