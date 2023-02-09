Cricket

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav makes Test debut in first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Nagpur

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav received his maiden Test cap for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy series against Australia on Wednesday.

09 February, 2023 08:46 IST
In the men’s T20 rankings, Suryakumar currently occupies the top spot with 906 rating points. 

In the men's T20 rankings, Suryakumar currently occupies the top spot with 906 rating points.

Suryakumar Yadav received his maiden Test cap for India during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.

In the last three Ranji Trophy seasons, Suryakumar has boasted an excellent average of 56.2 and has amassed 731 runs for Mumbai including two centuries.

In the men’s T20 rankings, Suryakumar currently occupies the top spot with 906 rating points.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old was adjudged ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year after he became just the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended 2022 as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a strike-rate of 187.43.

Alongside Suryakumar, wicket-keeper K.S. Bharat will also don the Indian whites for the first time. The 29-year-old has 4707 runs under his belt at 37.95 in First Class cricket and plays for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy.

