Want to learn ‘no-look’ shots from you: Suryakumar Yadav to Mumbai Indians teammate Dewald Brevis

Brevis responded, “It would be an honour, but I would love to learn lots of shots from you as well. The funny thing is my no-look shot just happens, it’s weird but I don’t know it just happens.”

07 January, 2023 18:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar, the world number one T20I batter, lauded Brevis for his knock of 162 off 57 balls during a CSA T20 Challenge game.

FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar, the world number one T20I batter, lauded Brevis for his knock of 162 off 57 balls during a CSA T20 Challenge game.

India batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav is in awe of Dewald Brevis for his power-hitting abilities, saying he wants to learn the “no-look” shots from the South African when they share the Mumbai Indians dressing room in the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League).

“I am just trying to copy you (Brevis) sometimes. The way you bat. You have to teach me one thing, how do you that no-look shot, no-look six? I just want to learn that from you,” Suryakumar said in a one-on-one interaction with Brevis posted on MI TV.

Apart from sharing the dressing room with Suryakumar in the IPL, Brevis will also represent MI Cape Town in the inaugural edition of the upcoming SA20 in South Africa.

Suryakumar, the world number one T20 batter, lauded Brevis for his knock of 162 off 57 balls during a CSA T20 Challenge game.

“Last time I saw you smashed 160-165 runs off 50-55 balls in a T20 game. So now in ODIs, if you get to bat around 100 balls, are you going to score a triple-hundred,” Surykumar said.

To which Brevis replied, “It was like another normal day for me. It (that knock) just happened. I didn’t even realise what I was doing at that moment, everything just happened in the moment, at one point I even told the non-striker that I think I’ll try and hit every ball for six. I don’t know, it just happened; it was a special innings. But I must say that what you have achieved is like incredible, congratulations on being the No.1 T20I batsman.”

