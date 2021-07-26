Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw named in India squad for England Tests

Batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as replacements by BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee for injured players in the India squad for the Test series against England.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan were ruled out of the tour due to injury. While Washington, recuperating from an injection to his finger, was deemed not fit to bowl, Avesh fractured his left thumb during India's warm-up fixture last week.

Gill developed a problem in his shin during the World Test Championship final and was deemed not fit for the upcoming Tests.

Pant begins preparation for Test series

In a communique, the BCCI also confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh had begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team. He underwent two RT-PCR tests and tested negative both times.

Bowling coach B. Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined the Indian team in Durham.