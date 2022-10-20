Karnataka vs Services

Karnataka comes into this match riding on a crushing 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal had no answer to an excellent show from the Karnataka bowlers and was all out for 75, with four balls remaining. Rohan Sharma was the top-scorer with 18. Seamer Vidhwath Kaverappa came up with another fine show, taking three for 22. He had picked up five wickets in the last match, against Jammu & Kashmir.

Services, meanwhile, also won its last game against Meghalaya by five wickets.