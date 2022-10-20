Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the SMAT 2022 matches that are currently underway all across India.
Karnataka has won the toss and elected to field.
Playing 11s
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, M S Bhandage, Gowtham K, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Suchith J, V Vyshak,, Vidwath Kaverappa, Koushik V, Chethana L R
Services: Aanshul Gupta, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Amit Pachhara, Rajat Paliwal (c), Vikas Hathwala, Devender Lohchab (wk), A P Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Mohit Kumar, N Yadav
Karnataka comes into this match riding on a crushing 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal had no answer to an excellent show from the Karnataka bowlers and was all out for 75, with four balls remaining. Rohan Sharma was the top-scorer with 18. Seamer Vidhwath Kaverappa came up with another fine show, taking three for 22. He had picked up five wickets in the last match, against Jammu & Kashmir.
Services, meanwhile, also won its last game against Meghalaya by five wickets.
Full squads
Karnataka Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal(c), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Luvnith Sisodia(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Sharath BR, Muralidhara Venkatesh, LR Chethan, Shreyas Gopal
Services Squad: Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal(c), Amit Pachhara, Vikas Hathwala, Devender Lohchab(w), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Nitin Yadav, Gaurav Sharma, P Rekhade, Mohit Kumar, Arpit Guleria, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Shubham Rohilla