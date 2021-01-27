Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy QF3, Haryana vs Baroda Live Score: Baroda restricts Haryana to 148/7

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 quarterfinal match being played between Baroda and Haryana in Ahmedabad.

- END OF INNINGS -

Baroda's ground fielding, both in the circle and in the deep, and catching in the outfield was brilliant. Shivam Chauhan and Himanshu Rana wrested the advantage for Haryana after two early dismissals. But both fell in quick succession as Baroda clawed its way back into the contest. They conceded only 36 in the last 5 overs and picked up 4 wickets as Haryana settled for 148/7 at the end of 20 overs. Kartik Kakade picked two for seven while Atit Sheth and Babashafi Pathan took one each. Baroda need 149 to win.

Haryana 123/4 in 18 Overs: Baroda have pulled things back after Rana's dismissal. Meriwala's third over went for just two while Sheth conceded six in his fourth. Sumit Kumar has joined Tewatia.

Haryana 115/4 in 16 Overs: Sheth broke the burgeoning third-wicket stand between Rana and Chauhan, whom he had caught for 35. The big-hitting Rahul Tewatia joined Rana, who fell one short of his fifty.

Haryana 105/2 in 14 Overs: Pathan continues to leak runs. Eleven coming off his second with Rana flicking a low full toss on leg-stump to square-leg for four. He then welcomed Bhatt back into the attack with a boundary to third-man. Rana followed it up with yet another four to deep mid-wicket.

Haryana 85/2 in 12 Overs: After six back-to-back overs of spin, Devdhar turns to medium-pacer Babashafi Pathan. Pace on the ball is what both Rana and Chauhan were waiting for as the duo collected 11 off Pathan's first over. Chauhan brought up the fifty stand with a six and a four off Rathva's third. Haryana getting a move on. That said, both batsmen need to work on their running between the wickets. Plenty of confusion out there.

Haryana 58/2 in 10 Overs: Both batsmen have knocked the ball around and got the odd boundaries but Baroda have been sharp in the field, not giving anything away so far.

Haryana 42/2 in 8 Overs: Baroda have decided to employ a spin-heavy attack inside the first 10 overs. Ninad Rathva, another left arm orthodox, started by conceding three singles. Meanwhile, Bhatt induced an outside edge from Rana which flew past the vacant first slip region for four.

Haryana 33/2 in 6 Overs: Karthik Kakade, right-arm off break, struck in his first over to remove the dangerous looking Bishnoi. The southpaw tried to launch one over long-on but a massive leading edge was gobbled up by Rajput at mid-off. Shivam Chauhan has joined Rana. Chauhan greeted left-arm orthodox, Bhargav Bhatt, with a boundary.

Haryana 23/1 in 4 Overs: In the next over, Singh chose to run for a tight single but Kedar Devdhar scurried from long-on and fired another direct hit at the bowler's end. Bishnoi hit two sixes off Sheth's remaining four deliveries. Bishnoi has been joined by Himanshu Rana. Meriwala's second over went for just two.

Haryana 8/0 in 2 Overs: Haryana openers Chaitanya Bishnoi and Guntashveer Singh are off to a cautious start. Baroda new-ball pair Atit Sheth and Lukman Meriwala have been disciplined with their line and length so far. Bishnoi did get one way to the deep mid-wicket fence.

TOSS UPDATE: Baroda has won the toss and elected to field first. Haryana (Playing XI): Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Guntashveer Singh, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal Baroda (Playing XI): Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Highlights: Aparajith, Shahrukh complete Tamil Nadu turnaround to enter semifinal

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players subject to racial abuse

Matthew Wade axed from Australia’s Test squad for SA tour

Where to watch?

The quarterfinals will be telecast live on Star Sports.