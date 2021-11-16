Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 LIVE Score: Maharashtra three down, Tripathi scores fifty

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 matches being played in Delhi.

LIVE Pre Quarter 1: Maharashtra 98/3 (12)

Maharashtra 98/3 after 12 overs: FIFTY! Rahul Tripathi completes his half century from 33 balls.

Maharashtra 92/3 after 11 overs: OUT! A successful over for Vidarbha as Jadhav missed the arm ball and Karnewar bowled him to get his second wicket. Excellent spell from him so far. Kedar Jadhav b Karnewar 6 (8)

Maharashtra 90/2 after 10 overs: Missed chance! A stumping opportunity was there for Wadkar on the fifth ball as Wakhare bowled one down the leg side but he couldn't collect it. With Tripathi set and an experienced Jadhav along side him at the halfway stage, Maharashtra can increase the run rate from here to post a decent total.

Maharashtra 81/2 after 9 overs: OUT! Stepping out again, Nahar tried to hit the ball over long-off's head but couldn't manage to do so. Timely wicket for Akshay Karnewar and Vidarbha. Yash Nahar c Lalit Yadav b Karnewar 29 (25)

Maharashtra 77/1 after 8 overs: Yash Nahar joining the party. A flighted second ball from off-spinner Akshay Wakhare and Nahar stepped out to send the ball sailing over long-on for a six.

Maharashtra 67/1 after 7 overs: Rahul Tripathi is absolutely dominating the bowlers. Vidarbha also needs to keep the extras in check as it has already bowled five wides.

Maharashtra 57/1 after 6 overs: Darshan Nalkande's wayward bowling has helped Maharashtra end the powerplay on a great note. Tripathi already on 31 off 16 with good support from Nahar from the other end.

Maharashtra 42/1 after 5 overs: Big chance for Vidarbha! Tripathi, who looks in good touch today, skied one towards deep square leg but the catch was grassed as the fielder over ran and could not hold the right position in the end. Three boundaries in the over for Tripathi to welcome right-arm speedster Lalit Yadav.

Maharashtra 28/1 after 4 overs: An economical second over from Thakur. Just five runs from it.

Maharashtra 23/1 after 3 overs: Rahul Tripathi came in to bat after the loss of Shaikh and attacked left-arm spinner Akshay Karnewar straight away featuring a cracking six over deep square leg.

Maharashtra 13/1 after 2 overs: Early wicket for Vidarbha. Yash Thakur bowled a full length delivery and the initial moisture from the surface helped the ball to move quickly and Shaikh was plumb in front. Maharashtra skipper Shaikh dismissed for a golden duck. Naushad Shaikh LBW b YR Thakur 0

Maharashtra 9/0 after 1 over: Steady start for Maharashtra as Nalkande struggled to control his line towards the end of the over.

Match Underway. Maharashtra captain Naushad Shaikh and Yash Nahar in the middle. Vidarbha pacer Darshan Nalkande with the ball.

Playing XIs Maharashtra - A Palkar, Y J Nahar, K M Jadhav, R A Tripathi, A N Kazi, N S Shaikh (C) (W), S S Bachhav, S Yadav, R R Nikam, D M Hinganekar, M G Choudhary Vidarbha - A A Wakhare, A V Wankhade, J M Sharma, A V Wadkar (C) (W), A K Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, S K Wath, Atharva Taide, D G Nalkande, Y R Thakur, S B Dubey

TOSS - Vidarbha has won the toss and chosen to field first

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Today's Matches



8:30 a.m.- Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Pre Quarterfinal 1, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 12 p.m.- Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Pre Quarterfinal 3, Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi 1 p.m.- Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Pre Quarterfinal 2, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi



PREVIEW

Two-time champion Karnataka is expected to assert its superiority over the reigning Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra for a place in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.



The other two quarterfinal spots will be decided after Kerala takes on underdog Himachal Pradesh at the Air Force ground and a confident Maharashtra plays an almost untested Vidarbha in the morning at the Kotla.



Under skipper Manish Pandey, Karnataka has the resources to go all the way despite the late replacements for Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna and K. Gowtham.



READ: Axar Patel: Fearlessness makes India a resilient team



For the record, Karnataka started out by drubbing Mumbai and followed it up with victories over Chattisgarh, Services and Baroda before losing to Bengal and finishing second best in Group B.



Karnataka’s batting could well be tested by the pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya on a placid Kotla pitch in a match that begins at noon. Saurashtra impressed with the way it bounced back after losing its campaign-opener to Hyderabad in Group E. Triumphs over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh kept alive its chances before it went on to upstage Delhi.



Saurashtra’s line-up has Sheldon Jackson whose flamboyant style and range of strokes had kept him in the mix before the National selectors. Overall, Saurashtra will have to punch way above its weight to hurt Karnataka.

READ: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Knockout matches full schedule, teams, date, timings, venues



An unpredictable Kerala, which relies heavily on opener Robin Uthappa, skipper Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby to get the job done, will have the advantage of having played at the Air Force ground in the league.



Kerala showed great character in bouncing back from a spot of serious bother. It lost two of its first three matches to Group D topper Gujarat and unexpectedly to Railways. Victories over Bihar and Assam kept Kerala in contention and it qualified following a second eight-wicket victory in successive days to knock out Madhya Pradesh.

READ: Shastri joins upcoming Legends League as Commissioner



Himachal, too, advanced to the knockout despite losing twice - to Haryana and Rajasthan - in the first three matches. But victory against Jharkhand, and those against Jammu & Kashmir and Andhra in the last two matches ensured Himachal’s survival.



Runner-up in 2018-19 season, Maharashtra had up for the false start. After losing the opener narrowly to Group A topper Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra made it way past Punjab, Odisha, Pondicherry and Goa.



For Plate group topper Vidarbha, Maharashtra will be its first serious test. Vidarbha understands those resounding victories over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim do not count for much.

- Rakesh Rao



Where to watch SMAT 2021-22 knockouts live?

Maharashtra-Vidarbha and Karnataka-Saurashtra pre-quarterfinals will be shown on Star Sports 1, SS 1 HD.