Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh bag wins

RESULTS Gujarat (50/1 in 4.2 overs) beats Sikkim (49 all-out in 19.2 overs) by 9 wickets Haryana (115/4 in 15.1 overs) beats Pondicherry (114 all-out in 20 overs) by 6 wickets Services (190/6 in 20 overs) beats Goa (169 all-out in 19.5 overs) by 21 runs Chandigarh (164/4 in 19 overs) beats Chhatisgarh (161/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets Railways (167/8 in 20 overs) beats Punjab (162/7 in 20 overs) by five runs Rajasthan (166/5 in 17.2 overs) beats Uttar Pradesh (164/9 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets J & K (166/2 in 15.5 overs) beats Delhi (165/7 in 20 overs) by 8 wickets Kerala (162/7 in 20 overs) beats Vidarbha (136/7 in 20 overs) by 26 runs Andhra (130/6 in 18.5 overs) beats Uttarakhand (129/8 in 20 overs) by 4 wickets Mumbai (154/7 in 20 overs) beats Bengal (153/4 in 20 overs) by 3 wickets Assam (70/1 in 6 overs) beats Mizoram (66 all-out 17.1 overs) by 9 wickets Tamil Nadu (58/1 in 4.1 overs) beats Manipur (55 all-out in 18.4 overs) by 9 wickets Baroda (125/0 in 12.3 overs) beats Bihar (124/7 in 20 overs) by 10 wickets Himachal Pradesh (119/4 in 14.2 overs) beats Arunachal Pradesh (118/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets Maharashtra (164/4 in 19.5 overs) beats Hyderabad (163/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets Jharkhand (149/3 in 17.5 overs) beats Nagaland (145/6 in 20 overs) by 7 wickets Odisha (163/5 in 20 overs) beats Saurashtra (114 all-out in 19.3 overs) by 49 runs Madhya Pradesh (244/4 in 20 overs) beats Meghalaya (155/9 in 20 overs) by 85 runs

HIGHLIGHTS:

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya: Madhya Pradesh wins! M.P. restricts Meghalaya to 159/9 in 20 overs to clinch victory by a massive 85 runs in match 90 of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Saransh Jain's three wickets and two scalps by Avesh Khan and Gaurav Yadav each backed up a fantastic batting effort. Naman Ojha, Ashutosh Sharma and Rajat Patidar hit half centuries, earlier in the day, to power M.P. to 244/4 in 20 overs.

Odisha vs Saurashtra: Odisha wins! Saurashtra is bundled out for 114 in in 19.3 overs as Odisha bags the contest by a 49-run victory in match 87 of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. After fifties from Govinda Bhaktiranjan Poddar (57) and Biplap Samantray (60) powered Odisha to 163/5 in 20 overs, the bowlers followed it up with an excellent bowling performance. Pappu Roy, Ankit Yadav and Debabrata Pradhan picked up two wickets each and never really let any Saurashtra batsman settle down.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland: Jharkhand wins! Opener Anand Devendra Singh, who remains not-out on 81, receives able support from Ishan Kishan (48 runs), sees his team over the line for a seven-wicket victory of Nagaland in match 86 of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the C.B. Patel Ground in Surat. Earlier in the day, Varun Aaron's three wickets and Anand Singh's two wickets restricted Nagaland to 145/6 in their 20 overs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya: Saransh Jain dismissed Dwaraka Ravi Teja and Amiangshu Sen in a space of three balls. Kumar Kartikeya picked up his first wicket in the next over to leave Meghalaya struggling at 114/5. It requires 131 runs in 36 balls.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland: Jharkhand is nearing victory as the team requires just 27 runs in 30 balls against Nagaland. Virat Singh is run-out by Zhimomi on four as Kumar Deobrat is joined by Mohammad Siddiqui in the centre. Jharkhand is 119/2.

Odisha vs Saurashtra: Three wickets in three balls for Odisha! After Sheldon Jackson fell to Pappu Roy for run-a-ball 17 and Aravinda Singh ran Samarth Bipinbhai Vyas out next ball on 18. Pappu Roy picked up his second wicket by trapping Prerak Mankad in front of the stumps for a golden duck . Saurashtra is reeling at 67/6 as Chirag Jani joins Arpit Vasadava in the middle.

Maharashtra vs Hyderabad: Kedar Jadhav's 40-ball 68 after coming in at No. 3 helps Hyderabad to a six-wicket in chase of 164 in Chandigarh.

Odisha vs Saurashtra: Ankit Yadav rips out two early wickets and Saurashtra is 32/3 after the end of the powerplay overs. Saurashtra needs another 132 runs from 84 balls with Sheldon Jackson and Samarth Vyas at the crease.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland: Jharkhand is 47/0 in six overs in its chase of 146. Anand Singh 46 n.o. and Ishan Kishan 12 n.o. are leading from the front for Jharkhand, which is on course for a fourth win.

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya: MP piles on 244/4 in its 20 overs after Rajat Patidar slams a 29-ball 68. This is the second highest total of the season after Karnataka's 250 against Services on Tuesday. Rajat struck five x 4s and 5 x 6s in his innings.

Himachal Pradesh vs Arunachal Pradesh: Ekant Sen's unbeaten 50 leads Himachal to a six-wicket win over Arunachal in Chandigarh. A second win group C for Himachal.

Baroda vs Bihar: An unbeaten 125-run stand between Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode helps Baroda see out a 10-wicket win against Bihar. A fourth win for Baroda while Bihar loses four matches in four.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland: A 117-run stand between Shrikant Mundhe (74) and Stuart Binny (52) takes Nagaland to 145/6 in 20 overs. Mundhe hit 5 fours and 6 sixes in his 46-ball innings. Varun Aaron is Jharkhand's pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.

Odisha vs Saurashtra: Biplap Samantray, who was a regular feature in Sunrisers' 2013 season, finishes unbeaten on 60 off 35 balls to take Odisha to 163/5. Skipper Govinda Poddar scored a 42-ball 57 to provide able support. Royals' Jaydev Unadkat finished with figures of 1 for 30 from his 4 overs.

Tamil Nadu vs Manipur: Without breaking much sweat, Tamil Nadu registers its third win. Murali Vijay was the only casualty after smashing 33 off 14 balls. Washington Sundar also got some time out in the middle and remained not out to see off the win for TN.

Assam vs Mizoram: Assam makes short work of Mizoram's 66 and coast to a nine-wicket win. Assam gets its first full points of the season while Mizoram suffers its fifth straight defeat.

Tamil Nadu vs Manipur: T Natarajan wraps up Manipur's innings for 55 with three wickets of his own. His figures read 3.4-0-7-3 after five wickets between Ashwin and Kishore. Tamil Nadu should coast to its third win of Group B.

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya: Ojha (56 off 35 balls) and Ashutosh (60 off 27 balls) are back in the hut but not before smashing 114 runs inside 10 overs. Rajat Patidar and Parth Sahani are the crease with MP on 125/2 in 11 overs

Baroda vs Bihar: Bihar could only manage 124/7 in 20 overs. Lukman Meriwala is pick of the Baroda bowlers claiming three wickets for 16. Swapnil Singh added two to his wickets column.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra: Hyderabad manages only 140/6 in 20 overs. Sandeep Bavanaka's 31-ball 55 takes Hyderabad to 163/6 in 20 overs. Sandeep and Chama Millind added 25 runs in the final over.

Tamil Nadu vs Manipur: It's Murugan Ashwin's turn as he claims three wickets in his spell to reduce Manipur to 47/6 in 16 overs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya: Openers Naman Ojha and Ashutosh Sharma get MP off to a flying start with an unbeaten 50-runs stand. Ashutosh, in particular, has been severe striking at 235. MP is 79/0 in 7 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh: Rahul Dalal's 45-ball 62 amid a batting collapse around him helps Arunachal to reach 118/6 in 20 overs. Pankaj Jaswal claims 4 wickets for 18 from his full quota and sets up Himachal for a second win in Group C.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland: Nagaland loses both its openers after electing to bat in Surat. Varun Aaron is among the wickets for Jharkhand. Former Karnataka player Stuart Binny and Shrikant Mundhe are out in the middle to steady the ship for Nagaland.

Assam vs Mizoram: Assam skittles out Mizoram for 66. Taruwar Kohli, who scored 76 and 81 in the previous matches, top scores with 25 in what is a horror-show from the rest of the Mizoram batters. Pacer Abu Nechim tops the bowling charts with three wickets for three runs. Rajasthan Royals' teen starlet Riyan Parag claimed two wickets.

Tamil Nadu vs Manipur: Tamil Nadu has Manipur on the mat in the first 10 overs with the score reading 26/3 after electing to field. Sai Kishore has finished his spell with 4-1-6-2. Tamil Nadu is playing a strong side here.

Odisha vs Saurashtra: Odisha elects to bat in Surat in the Group E match. Opener Sandeep Pattnaik is run-out by wicketkeeper Harvik Desai. Odisha is 9/1 in 2.1 overs.

Baroda vs Bihar: Kunal Dabas' 40-ball 45 has set Bihar up to go big in the final 5 overs. Baroda is 103/2 in 15 overs. Dabas' opening partner Vinay Bharti is batting on 24 from 25 balls.

Mumbai vs Bengal: Shubham Ranjane, take a bow! With Mumbai needing four off the final ball, he hits a boundary to give his side a win -- fifth of the campaign. Ranjane first starred with the ball claiming three wickets before leading his side with the bat smashing a 17-ball 30. A rare off day for Suryakumar Yadav, however, scoring just 22. Bengal put up a good fight the ball after posting 153 on the board but it wasn't enough to prevent its second defeat in Group D.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand: Andhra struggles in the chase but ends up chasing down the modest total with seven balls to spare. Openers Srikar Kona (47) and Ashwin Kattingeri (23) laid the foundation for Andhra's chase with a 48-run stand for the first wicket in the chase of 130.

Kerala vs Vidarbha: Sandeep Warrier (3 wickets for 29) lays the foundation for Kerala's 26-run win over Vidarbha. It's a third win in four matches for Kerala while Vidarbha's 100 per cent record comes to an end.

Delhi vs J & K: Delhi has been stunned by Jammu and Kashmir in the Group E fixture. An eight-wicket win for J & K thanks to a 24-ball 58 from Manzoor Dar. Opener Jatin Wadhwan remained unbeaten with a 38-ball 48. A first loss for Delhi and a second win for J & K.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh: Rajesh Bishnoi slams an unbeaten 43-ball 87 to give Rajasthan its second win of the campaign. He registered a 200-plus strike rate with 8 fours and 6 sixes. Deepak Chahar remained unbeaten at the end to see off the target. Not many may remember Bishnoi, who played thrice for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2009 season where the team reached the final.

Punjab vs Railways: Punjab falls short of Railways by 5 runs in Group C! Railways goes level on points with Punjab with this win. Punjab needed 14 runs from the final over. Anmolpreet ((84 off 56 balls) took his side close with five fours and five sixes but couldn't get his team the win and was run out of the final ball.

Chandigarh vs Chhatisgarh: Sunrisers' Bipul Sharma scores an unbeaten 62 off 33 balls to take Chandigarh over the line. Third win in Group C for Chandigarh while Chhatisgarh is condemned to its first defeat in 5 matches.

Delhi vs J & K: Jammu and Kashmir is on the verge of a huge upset. It is made light work of Delhi's 165 thanks to Shubham Kajuria (49 off 22 balls) and Manzoor Dar (48 n.o. off 17 balls). It requires another 45 runs from the last 10 overs to complete a comprehensive win.

Punjab vs Railways: Punjab needs 14 to win from the final over. It has 4 wickets in hand.

Goa vs Services: Goa is let down by its top order as it falls 21 runs short of Services' 190. Goa's middle and lower order put up a fight to keep Goa briefly interested in the run chase but ultimately proved insufficient. Snehal Kauthankar remained unbeaten on 44. Mohit Kumar, who gave Services momentum in its innings with two sixes in the final over, picked up three wickets.

Pondicherry vs Haryana: Haryana completes the run chase with little discomfort to make it three wins in five matches in Group D. It's a second defeat of the tournament for Pondicherry. Rohit Sharma, not the Indian opener, hits the winning runs for Haryana.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand: Tanmay Srivastava doesn't get enough support at the other end as Uttarakhand posts 129/8 in 20 overs. He finishes unbeaten on 57 from 45 balls. Ayyappa Bandaru is the pick of the bowlers for Andhra with two wickets for 19.

Gujarat vs Sikkim: Demolition job carried out by Gujarat! It wraps up a win over Sikkim with 94 balls to spare. This is Gujarat's 2nd win in Group E while Sikkim remains winless.

Punjab vs Railways: Punjab in a spot of bother after it loses Gurkeerat Mann for 30. Anmolpreet Singh (46 off 36 balls) holds key as Punjab requires another 67 runs from 36 balls. Punjab is on 101/4 in 14 overs.

Delhi vs J & K: Nitish Rana's 30-ball 55 takes Delhi to 165/7 in 20 overs. This was Rana's first fifty-plus score in 9 innings across formats. Lalit Yadav, too, chipped in with a 8-ball 23 with two fours and two sixes.

Bengal vs Mumbai: Not a commanding total after the start given to Bengal by its openers. Bengal finishes on 153/4 following a 45-ball 56 by Vivek Singh. Shahbaz Ahamad's cameo was crucial for the away side in helping it cross 150. Shubham Ranjane was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with 3 for 17 from his four overs.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand: Tanmay Srivastava continues his impressive run at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The former India u-19 World Cup-winner is batting on 37 to lead Uttarakhand's revival. Uttarakhand is on 95/3 in 13.1 overs.

Gujarat vs Sikkim: Sikkim loses its last 7 wickets for 13 runs to be shot out for 49! The wickets are shared by all five bowlers used by Gujarat with the chief wreckers being Piyush Chawla (3 wickets) and Axar Patel (2 wickets). Chawla's figures read 4-2-4-3.

Pondicherry vs Haryana: Pondicherry is all-out for 114. Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore fame and Ashish Hooda claim three wiskets each to put Haryana in a strong position.

Kerala vs Vidarbha: Captain's knock from Robin Uthappa! The former Karnataka and Saurashtra batsman struck an unbeaten 39-ball 69 to take Kerala to 162-7 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Chahar almost took another hat-trick. He is making quite a habit of picking three wickets in an over. His final over fetched him three wickets in the space of four balls as UP manages 164 for the loss of 9. The India pacer, however, was on the expensive side today going for 46 runs in his 4 overs.

Punjab vs Railways: Railways finishes on 167/8. Its top-four batsmen all got starts but none of them went on to make a big score. Siddharth Kaul claimed four wickets for 19 to derail the Railways.

Gujarat vs Sikkim: Sikkim is caught in a spin of Piyush Chawla and Axar Patel. The pair has 5 wickets between them as Sikkim is tottering at 41/6 in 15.5 overs.

Delhi vs J & K: A nine-ball duck for India opener Shikhar Dhawan! Delhi was 51/3 in 7.5 overs but Nitish Rana, who desperately needs some runs has steadied Delhi with an unbeaten 17-ball 30. He already has three sixes. Delhi is 90/3 in 13 overs.

Bengal vs Mumbai: Goswami and Vivek give Bengal a solid start before the former departs for a 28-ball 43. Dhawal Kulkarni provides the breakthrough for Mumbai. Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran quickly follows him as Vivek is joined by Manoj Tiwary in the middle. Bengal is 88/2 in 10.3 overs. Interestingly, Siddesh Lad opened the bowling for Mumbai.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh: Jaskarandeep Singh claims a hat-trick! Chattisgarh finishes on 161/6 thanks to Vishal Singh's unbeaten 29-ball 60 after coming in at no. 6. He struck six 6s in that innings.

Goa vs Services: Services lost its momentum towards the end but tail-ender Mohit Kumar struck two sixes at the end to take the total to a daunting 190/6 after 20 overs. Ravi Chauhan accelerated after the fall of Lakhan and scored a 38-ball 61. Goa's Maliksab Sirur finished with five wickets by wiping out Services' middle order.

Delhi vs J & K: Delhi elects to bat in Surat in the Group E match. Shikhar Dhawan and Hiten Dalal open the innings. Delhi 6/0 in 2 overs.

Bengal vs Mumbai: The big one is underway at the Wankhede. Mumbai elects to field. It's a strong line-up for Mumbai minus its India regulars who are busy in Indore playing Test cricket against Bangladesh. Shivam Dube features for Mumbai. Shreevats Goswami and Vivek Singh open for Bengal.

Kerala vs Vidarbha: Sanju Samson, too, is back in the hut for Kerala. He hit two boundaries before Darshan Nalkande dismissed him. Sachin Baby has walked in and has got goign with a flurry boundaries as he and Saxena look to steady things for Kerala. Kerala 47/2 in 6 overs.

Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh: Surprise, surprise! Deepak Chahar has no wickets in his opening two overs. Instead, he has been tonked for 18 runs. Despite getting the better of Chahar, UP has lost three wickets inside 4 overs. India pacer Khaleel Ahmed claims two wickets from his first over removing Akshdeep Nath and Hardeep Singh. Interestingly, BCCI's website has Deepak Chahar's name misspelled as Deepak Chahra.

Pondicherry vs Haryana: Pondicherry is in all sorts at the moment having lost half its side at the end of 10 overs. The score reads 53/5 in 10 overs with the wickets shared among Haryana bowlers. Jayant Yadav, India Test player with 4 caps and Mumbai Indians spinner, took the big wicket of Paras Dogra for 17.

Goa vs Services: Services is 112 for the loss of no wickets in 12 overs. Just as I type that Services loses the first wicket -- Lakhan Singh departs after a 50-ball 81. His knock was studded with 9 x 4s and 4 x 6s. Ravi Chauhan was playing second fiddle to Lakhan in the 112-opening wicket stand.

Punjab vs Railways: Railways is off to a flier! Openers Pratham Singh (25) and Mrunal Devdhar (25 n.o.) help Punjab over 50 at the start of the 6th over. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Kaul manages to break the opening stand in his first over.

Kerala vs Vidarbha: A big one this! Vidarbha elects to bowl in Trivandrum. Vishnu Vinod and Jalaj Saxena come out to bat. And Vinod departs for 13 in only the 2nd over. Yash Thakur gets the wicket as Kerala is 20/1 in 3 overs.

Punjab vs Railways: Punjab, which seeks its fourth win in five matches, elects to field first. I spot some IPL regulars in Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann and Mandeep Singh in the Punjab XI. Railways will have its task cut out in notching up it third win of the campaign in this Group C contest.

First blow for Pondicherry. KB Arun Karthik falls for 0 in the second ball of the day. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy @sportstarweb — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) November 14, 2019

Pondicherry vs Haryana: Haryana elects to field first at the BKC Ground, where our reporter Shayan Acharya is bringing live updates on the game through his Twitter feed.

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh: Chandigarh wins the toss and elects to field. Chattisgarh loses an early wicket in the form of Shaashank Chandrakar. Chattisgarh is 18/1 in 2.1 overs.