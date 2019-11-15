Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, highlights: Meghalya upsets Mumbai

Welcome to the highlights to the day 6 coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

RESULTS Andhra (114/1 in 13 overs) beats Goa (113 all-out in 19.3 overs) by 9 wickets Bengal (114/4 in 14.1 overs) beats Madhya Pradesh (112 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets Hyderabad (131/4 in 18.1 overs) beats Arunachal Pradesh (125/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets Uttar Pradesh (93/3 in 12.4 overs) beats Manipur (89/7 in 20 overs) by 7 wickets Haryana (97/3 in 9.4 overs) beats Mizoram (95/5 in 20 overs) by 7 wickets Punjab (169/8 in 20 overs) beats Chhatisgarh (150/8 in 20 overs) by 19 runs J & K (132/2 in 11.5 overs) beats Nagaland (128/4 in 20 overs) by 8 wickets Rajasthan (167/3 in 17 overs) beats Kerala (164/6 in 20 overs) by 7 wickets Delhi (176/5 in 20 overs) beats Jharkhand (167/6 in 20 overs) by 9 runs Baroda (195/6 in 20 overs) beats Services (160/8 in 20 overs) by 35 runs Tamil Nadu (80/2 in 12.1 overs) beats Tripura (79/8 in 20 overs) by 8 wickets Karnataka (107/1 in 11.2 overs) beats Bihar (106 all-out 19.3 overs) by 9 wickets Pondicherry (106/4 in 18 overs) beats Assam (102 in 18.4 overs) by 6 wickets Railways (196/5 in 20 overs) beats Chandigarh (195/5 in 20 overs) by 1 run Maharashtra (138/2 in 19 overs) beats Himachal Pradesh (135/8 in 20 overs) by 8 wickets Gujarat (102/4 in 16.1 overs) beats Odisha (101 all-out in 18.4 overs) by 6 wickets Saurashtra (97/4 in 15.5 overs) beats Sikkim (96 all-out in 19.2 overs) by 6 wickets Meghalaya (161/4 in 19.2 overs) beats Mumbai (157/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets

Meghalaya vs Mumbai: A boundary and a single from Ravi Teja does it for Meghalaya! Meghalaya has upset Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. Ravi Teja remains unbeaten on 61 from 45 balls making sure he put a price on his wicket to see his team through till the end. He was supported well by Sanjay Yadav (55 off 44 balls) as the batsmen added 92 runs for the fourth wicket to put Meghalaya on track for the win.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai: Meghalaya needs 5 runs to win from the last over. Dhawal Kulkarni with the ball.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai: The only match which is yet to be decided could see a huge upset if Meghalaya manages to knock off the 25 runs required in the last 4 overs. It has another seven wickets in hand to achieve this.

Saurashtra vs Sikkim: A match similar to the one Gujarat just completed, Saurashtra, too, records its third win of the season after a clinical bowling display.

Gujarat vs Odisha: Bharghav Merai's unbeaten 48 takes Gujarat to a six-wicket win and its third win of the campaign.

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh: Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stars with an unbeaten 82 off 61 to see off the required 139 runs. This was Ruturaj's third fifty of the tournament as Maharashtra adds a fourth win in six matches.

Railways vs Chandigarh: Thriller in Chandigarh as the home side falls short by one run! A mammoth 391 runs was scored between the two sides and were seperated in the end by a solitary run. Chandigarh's top three didn't account for many but Ankit Kaushik, coming in at No. 6, struck 74 off 37 balls to take his side ever so close! Kaushik's innings was studded with five 4s and six 6s.

Pondicherry vs Assam: Pondicherry gets a scare early on with two early wickets but Paras Dogra (38*) and Anand Subramanian (32) put on a crucial fourth-wicket stand to help Pondicherry to its third win.

Bihar vs Karnataka: KL Rahul scored just two but Karun Nair blasted his way to 65 off 36 balls as Karnataka won by nine wickets. Karnataka recorded its fourth win in Group A.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura: Washington Sundar and Baba Aparajith open the innings for Tamil Nadu, and the pair posted 76 runs for the opening wicket. Sundar, in particular, was severe with his onslaught as he scored 46 off 32 balls. Sundar fell with TN four short of the target but it wasn't enough to deny Dinesh Karthik's men its fourth win.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai: Mumbai manages just 157/6 in 20 overs. Jay Bista top scores with 44 but no other batsmen manages to go past the 30-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been striking at a brisk rate in the tournament, struggled to get going in successive outings. Recently drafted to KKR, Sidddesh Lad scores 22 off 17 balls.

Sikkim vs Saurashtra: Yashpal Singh' 41 manages to stand out for Sikkim in an abject batting performance as the team folds for 96. Jaydev Unadkat impressed with figures of 3-1-5-4. Saurashtra is in a string position to make it three wins in six matches in Group E.

Gujarat vs Odisha: Odisha is bowled our for 101 in the 19th over. Biplap Samantray'srunout triggered a collapse for Odisha as the last seven wickets fell for just 21 runs. Piyush Chawla and Rush Kalaria were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets-a-piece.

Assam vs Pondicherry: Vinay Kumar is rolling back the years at the BKC. He snaps up four wickets while conceding just four runs to shoot Assam out for 102. Assam will hope its given the side a fighting chance with the total after being struggling at 12 for 5 at one stage.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura: After five batsmen fell for ducks, Tripura's nos. 8 and 9 Saurabh Das (44) and Neelambuj Vats (28*) put on a 70-run stand to take the side to 79 for 8 at the end of 20 overs. At one point, the statisticians would have been scrambling for the lowest total in T20 domestic cricket but the pair has managed to avoid humiliation for Tripura.

Railways vs Chandigarh: Pratham Singh (67), Sushant Singh Rajput (48) and Pradeep Thippeswamy (36) helps Railways post 196/5 in 20 overs. Thippeswamy blasted 36 off 15 balls, which included five 6s, to take Railways close to 200.

Bihar vs Karnataka: Bihar is bowled out for 106 in the final over of the innings in the Group A match. A collective effort from Karnataka bowlers with V. Koushik, Rohit More, Shreyas Gopal and Oravin Dubey all claiming two wickets-a-piece.

Gujarat vs Odisha: Odisha opts to bat and loses two early wickets. Subhransu Sekhar and Biplap Samantray steady the ship to take the score past 60 inside 9 overs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra: Himachal after opting to bat is 95/4 in the 16th over. The top three batsmen all get starts but fail to convert it into a big score to give the side a big push for the death overs.

Meghalaya vs Mumbai: Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai opts to bat and is off to a brisk start. Jay Bista and Aditya Tare are unbreached so far in their four-over stay.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura: R Sai Kishore runs through Tripura's top-order. Tripura is 4/4 at the end of 4 overs. Tripura is reeling at 9/7 at the end of 7 overs. Sai Kishore finishes his spell with figures of 4-2-6-4! Phenomenal stuff from Tamil Nadu thus far. T Natarajan has three wickets of his own with five of the Tripura batsman out for no score.

Delhi vs Jharkhand: Rana and Himmat's batting exploits are backed up by Simarjeet Singh with the ball as he claims three wickets for 21 runs. Delhi had a scare in the form of the sixth-wicket stand between Om Prakash Deobrat and Utkarsh Singh but the latter's dismissal in the 19th over scuppered Jhaarkhand's chances. Utkarsh Singh remained not out on 49 off 25 balls.

Assam vs Pondicherry: Rohit Damodaran's decision to bowl first at the BKC Ground proves inspired as Assam is reeling at 9/4 in 3 overs! Vinay Kumar and Fabid Ahmed have both struck twice in the Group D clash. Fabid Ahmed strikes again in his third over and Pondicherry is five down for 12.

Bihar vs Karnataka: Ronit More traps Bihar's Vinay Kumar Bharti in front off the first ball of the game. KL Rahul makes his tournament debut this year for Karnataka after returning from international duty.

Rajasthan vs Kerala: Rajesh Bishnoi has only gone and done it again! This 32-year-old batsman, who played for RCB in 2009, has struck two successive match-winning fifties for Rajasthan. His unbeaten 43-ball 87 is followed by a 51-ball 76 as he remains not out to see out the win for Rajasthan and inflict Kerala's second defeat in Group B.

J & K vs Nagaland: Shubham Khajuria's good form with the bat continues. He follows up his 49 against Delhi by scoring an unbeaten 73 off 40 balls to take J & K to a successive win. It chases down at a rate of 11.15 runs per over for the third win in Group E.

Punjab vs Chhatisgarh: Chhatigarh never really threatened to chase Punjab's total of 169 as it falls 19 runs short. Harpreet Singh Brar is the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Siddharth Kaul claims two himself. Harpreet Singh Bhatia (47) and Vishal Singh (43) kept Chhatisgarh briefly interested but didn't get enough support around them.

Haryana vs Mizoram: Openers Chaitanya Bishnoi and Harshal Patel make light work of Mizoram's 95 as Haryana chase it down under 10 overs. Haryana records its 4th win six matches in Group D.

Kerala vs Rajasthan: Rajasthan is in control of this chase while scoring at over 8 runs per over. It requires 34 more runs from 30 balls to notch its second successive win. Rajesh Bishnoi remains unbeaten on 63 from 45 balls alongside Arjit Gupta, who is batting on 23. Pacer Basil Thampi is on the expensive side having conceded 26 from his 2 overs. KM Asif, who played for CSK in IPL 2018, has been the pick of the lot with a wicket from his 2 overs conceding just 6 runs.

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh: A sixth defeat for Manipur while UP registers a third win from five matches. Rinku Singh and Upendra Yadav see off the chase with an unbeaten 54-run fourth wicket stand.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad: Hyderabad coasts to a six-wicket win and its third win of Group C. Its a sixth successive defeat for Arunachal Pradesh. Tanmay Agarwal scores his first fifty of the tournament to take his team close to the finish line.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Shreevats Goswami's unbeaten 65 takes Bengal to a six-wicket win. This win will do a lot for Bengal's confidence after its last ball defeat to Mumbai yesterday. On the other hand, MP goes from a dominant win to a capitulation which leaves it level on points against Bengal.

Baroda vs Services: Baroda piles on the runs after being asked to bat much in thanks to Deepak Hooda's blitz walking in at No. 3. He scored 68 off 39 balls sending six hits over the fence. He was ably supported by Kedar Devdhar, who scored 49 from 39 balls. Baroda posts 195/6 in 20 overs.

Andhra vs Goa: KS Bharat wastes no time in making sure wins the Group A fixture. The keeper-batsman struck 76 off 44 balls, which included seven 6s and three 4s.

Delhi vs Jharkhand: Nitish Rana pulls Delhi out of another hole with his second successive fifty. The southpaw scores 68 off 42 balls in the company of Himmat Singh, who scored an unbeaten 22-ball 51, to take Delhi to 178/5 after being reduced to 83/4 in the 14th over.

J & K vs Nagaland: Nagaland posts 128/4 in 20 overs with Shrikant Mundhe yet again top-scoring with 63 from 46 balls. J & K which chased down 165 under 16 overs against Delhi on Thursday will be raring to get another 4 points under its belt.

Mizoram vs Haryana: No batsmen has a strike rate of over 100 for Mizoram despite the top three having batted 25-plus deliveries. Taruwar Kohli scores 26 off 29 balls as Mizoram finishes on 95/5 in 20 overs. Haryana spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav and Amit Mishra having a stranglehold on Mizo batsmen. The spin trio's combined 12 overs fetch just 53 runs and two wickets.

Kerala vs Rajasthan: 164/6 is what Kerala finishes on. Sachin Baby comes good with a 29-ball 47 before he is dismissed by Deepak Chahar. Uthappa could only manage 11 but this will still be a stiff ask for Rajasthan's batsmen.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad: Arunachal could only manage 125 in its 20 overs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, Hyderabad loses Himalay Agarwal for 7 with the scores at 25/1 in inside 4 overs.

Baroda vs Services: Baroda is off to a good start after losing the toss in Bokaro. Kedar Devdhar is batting on 33 off 29 balls in the company of hard-hitter Deepak Hooda.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: 244/4 on Thursday, 112 all-out today. MP makes less than half the runs it made against Meghalaya as it struggled right from the start against Bengal after being put into bat.

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh: Manipur trudges along to post a paltry 89 for 7 at the end of 20 overs. Rajkumar Rex top scored with 30 off 24 balls.

Andhra vs Goa: Goa is shot out for 113! Three wickets-a-piece for Andhra's Ayyappa Bandaru, Sasikanth Kodi and Stephen Chipurupalli. Andhra ought to comfortably wrap this up in the Group A fixture.

Kerala vs Rajasthan: Sanju Samson scores a 39-ball 53 before being run-out by Rahul Chahar! Kerala is 120/3 in 15.4 overs with Sachin Baby and an in-form Robin Uthappa out in the middle. Kerala skipper Uthappa scored 69 off 39 balls against Vidharbha in the last match.

Chhatisgrah vs Punjab: Anmolpreet Singh holds Punjab's innings together yet again and scored a second successive fifty to take his side to 169/8. He struck 78 off 51 balls before being dismissed in the 18th over. Punjab was then pushed above the 150-run mark by Nikhil Chaudhary's cameo of 23 from 8 balls.

Delhi vs Jharkhand: With J & K up against a relatively easier fixture, Delhi is in danger of slipping below to third on the table in Group E. Its currently three down for 44 at the start of the 7th over. Anuj Rawat and skipper Dhruv Shorey are dismissed, too. Nitish Rana has joined Hiten Dalal resurrect Delhi's innings. Rana scored a 30-ball 55 in the previous game which included six 6s.

J & K vs Nagaland: Nagaland opts to bat in Surat and is 25/1 in 8 overs. J & K is riding high off ist thumping win over Delhi yesterday and will be keen to ride that momentum with another win here. Senior player Parvez Rasool gets the opener Oren Naguille, who was struggling to get going at the top. Shrikant Mundhe, who struck 74 against Jharkhand in the last match, has joined Yogesh Takawale at the crease.

Andhra vs Goa: From 46 for no loss in the 6th over, Goa now finds itself at 97/7 in the 17th over. Sasikanth Kodi with three wickets to his name has been supported well by Ayyappa Bandaru with two scalps of his own.

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh: Manipur opts to bat and loses opener Pukhrambam Singh early to the bowling of Ankit Rajpoot. It's been a cautious start for the North-East side in Thiruvananthapuram with the score of 24/1 in 6.5 overs.

Kerala vs Rajasthan: Deepak Chahar is at it again! He has Jalaj Saxena caught out for 11. Sanju Samson is in and is off to a flying start with two fours and a six from his first 10 deliveries. Could today be the day he fires for Kerala? Too bad this game isn't being televised.

Delhi vs Jharkhand: Another failure for Shikhar Dhawan. After falling for a nine-ball duck against J & K yesterday, the India opener is dismissed for 9 by Utkarsh Singh.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: MP in tatters as Rajat Patidar departs with half the side back in the dressing room. Shahbaz Ahmad traps Patidar in front after having scored 43 off 31 balls.

Andhra vs Goa: At the start of the 11th over, Goa is 72 for the loss of 4 wickets. The breakthrough with the opening wicket with the score at 46 brought another three for Andhra. Medium pacer Sasikanth Kodi picks up the wickets of Prabhudessai and Amit Verma. Snehal Kauthankar has got himself in with a 16-ball 15 and will be key for Goa.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: MP is in all sorts at the moment after losing three top order wickets at the end of the 4th over. Ojha, too, departs cheaply and is followed by Parth Sahani. Akash Deep gets the better of these two batters.

In case you want to catch up on on yesterday's action from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, here's yesterday's blog.

Kerala vs Rajasthan: This will be one of the matches to look out for. Especially a possibly clash between Kerala's Sanju Samson and Rajasthan's Deepak Chahar. Chahar has been on a wicket-taking spree accounting for 13 wickets in his last three T20 matches. On the other hand, Samson has only scored 9 and 12 in his two outings in the tournament.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad: Chama Milind's early strikes give Hyderabad for its must-win game in Group C. Samarth Seth and Suraj Tayam are the batters who are back in the hut.

Andhra vs Goa: Andhra opts to field first at the Jadhavpur University Campus in Kolkata. Goa openers Suyash Prabhudessai and Aditya Kaushik are off to a steady start.

Chhatisgrah vs Punjab: Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma is dismissed first ball of the match! After scoring 60 in the first match, Abhishek's scores ready 16, 13 and 0. Harpreet Singh Bhatia will justified in having made the call to bowl first with that wicket. Abhiraj Singh is now joined by Anmolpreet Singh, who scored 84 in a losing cause against Railways yesterday.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: We start proceedings with a potential cracking contest! Madhya Pradesh is coming fresh off hammering 244 against Meghalaya yesterday. Openers Naman Ojha and Ashutosh Sharma, who struck fifties are out in the middle after Bengal opted to field. No blazing heroics from Ashutosh today as Ishan Porel removes him for 1. MP is 5/1 at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.