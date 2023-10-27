Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Round-up: Riyan Parag fifty condemns Kerala to first defeat; Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab join Kerala in last eight

Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag’s sixth consecutive T20 fifty helped Assam inflict a two-wicket defeat on Kerala during the Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Mumbai on Friday.
Parag helped Assam recover from 101/8 in 18 overs to chase down the 128-run target by Kerala, inflicting its first defeat of the current edition.
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s facile win over Mizoram helped it leapfrog Hyderabad and Baroda at the top of the standings on net run rate. Hyderabad chased down the 140-run target against Haryana in 15.4 overs to equal Mumbai on 24 points but currently stands third in Group A after Baroda chased down Meghalaya’s total in 5.2 overs .
Three Punjab top order batters collectively hit 12 sixes among them as one of the tournament favourites swept aside Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in final group C game in Ranchi.
Batting first, Punjab restricted Arunachal to 116 for 5 with seamer Baltej Singh and left-arm spinner Prerit Datta taking two wickets each.
All the five group toppers directly qualify for the last eight stage of the competition and Mumbai, along with Kerala (group B, 24 points), Punjab (Group C, 24 points) and Delhi (Group E, 22 points) have all finished the group stage engagements.
Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 - October 27 scores
Group-A (At Jaipur)
Mizoram 76 in 18.3 overs (Tushar Deshpande 4/13) lost to Mumbai 77/1 in 6 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 46 n.o.); Points: Mumbai 4 (24), Mizoram 0 (4).
Haryana 139/9 in 20 overs (Sarvesh Rohilla 40) lost to Hyderabad 141/5 in 15.4 overs; Hyderabad 4 (24), Haryana 0 (12).
Jammu & Kashmir 185 in 19.5 overs (Qamran Iqbal 50, Shubham Khajuria 73, Sourabh Majumdar 4/38, Shubham Singh 3/24) bt Chhattisgarh 150 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 58, Rasikh Salam 6/31); J&K 4 (12), Chhattisgarh 0 (12).
Meghalaya 65/8 in 20 overs (Mahesh Pithiya 3/5) lost to Baroda 66/3 in 5.2 overs (Bhanu Pania 35); Baroda 4 (24), Meghalaya 0 (0).
Group-B (At Mumbai)
Himachal Pradesh 234/4 in 20 overs (Prashant Chopra 66, Ankush Bains 33, Nikhil Gangta 73 n.o., Akash Vasisht 32 n.o.) bt Sikkim 94/8 in 20 overs (Vinay Galetiya 3/16); HP 4 (20), Sikkim 0 (0).
Kerala 127/6 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 31, Abdul Basith 46 n.o.) lost to Assam 130/8 in 19.3 overs (Riyan Parag 57 n.o.); Assam 4 (20), Kerala 0 (24).
Bihar 126/9 in 20 overs (Bipin Saurabh 58) lost to Services 130/3 in 14.5 overs (Shubham Rohilla 53 n.o., Mohit Ahlawat 33); Services 4 (16), Bihar 0 (4).
Odisha 154/7 in 20 overs (Shantanu Mishra 59, Subhranshu Senapati 31) bt Chandigarh 137 in 19.4 overs (Arjun Azad 30, Gaurav Puri 55, Harshit Rathod 3/27); Odisha 4 (16), Chandigarh 0 (12).
Group-C (At Ranchi)
Arunachal Pradesh 116/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Awasthi 34, Techi Doria 42 n.o.) lost to Punjab 118/1 in 8.4 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 50 n.o., Ramandeep Singh 42 n.o.); Punjab 4 (24), Arunachal 0 (0).
Goa 161/5 in 20 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 40, Suyash Prabhudessai 45 n.o., Arjun Tendulkar 47) lost to Saurashtra 167/6 in 20 overs (Harvik Desai 61, Samarth Vyas 44, Shubham Tari 3/23); Saurashtra 4 (20), Goa 0 (16).
Manipur 137 in 17.5 overs (Kangabam Priyojit 40, Prafullomani Singh 42, Chintan Gaja 3/23) lost to Gujarat 139/4 in 13.1 overs (Saurav Chauhan 50, Chirag Gandhi 48 n.o.); Gujarat 4 (20), Manipur 0 (4).
Railways 171/5 in 20 overs (Pratham Singh 32, Upendra Yadav 51 n.o., Ashutosh Sharma 43) bt Andhra 118/9 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 31, Yuvraj Singh 3/21, Raj Choudhary 4/16); Railways 4 (16), Andhra 0 (12).
Group-D (At Mohali)
Puducherry 132/8 in 20 overs (Akash Kargave 35, Agrim Tiwari 3/19) lost to Uttarakhand 133/1 in 16.1 overs (Avneesh Sudha 72 n.o.); Uttarakhand 4 (8), Puducherry 0 (2).
Rajasthan 181/4 in 20 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 54, Salman Khan 32, Deepak Hooda 37, Mahipal Lomror 50 n.o.) bt Maharashtra 128/9 in 20 overs (Khaleel Ahmed 3/15); Rajasthan 4 (14), Maharashtra 0 (12).
Jharkhand 192 in 20 overs (Virat Singh 38, Anukul Roy 40) bt Vidarbha 179/9 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 40, Karun Nair 65, Sushant Mishra 4/28); Jharkhand 4 (16), Vidarbha 0 (16).
Group-E (At Dehradun)
Uttar Pradesh 135/7 in 20 overs (Sameer Rizvi 31) lost to Madhya Pradesh 136/6 in 19.1 overs (Rajat Patidar 68, Venkatesh Iyer 35 n.o.); MP 4 (14), UP 0 (14).
Tamil Nadu 196/8 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 33, Vijay Shankar 36) bt Nagaland 123/3 in 20 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 42 n.o.); TN 4 (14), Nagaland 0 (2).
Karnataka 224/7 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 59, K.L. Shrijith 67, Abhinav Manohar 40) bt Tripura 156 in 18.1 overs (Bikram Kumar Das 38, M.B. Mura Singh 56, Pravin Dubey 3/33); Karnataka 4 (14), Tripura 0 (4).
