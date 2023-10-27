Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Round-up: Riyan Parag fifty condemns Kerala to first defeat; Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab join Kerala in last eight

Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag’s sixth consecutive T20 fifty helped Assam inflict a two-wicket defeat on Kerala during the Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Mumbai on Friday.

Parag helped Assam recover from 101/8 in 18 overs to chase down the 128-run target by Kerala, inflicting its first defeat of the current edition.

ALSO READ: From Ratlam to Railways - the challenging journey of ‘record-breaker’ Ashutosh Sharma

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s facile win over Mizoram helped it leapfrog Hyderabad and Baroda at the top of the standings on net run rate. Hyderabad chased down the 140-run target against Haryana in 15.4 overs to equal Mumbai on 24 points but currently stands third in Group A after Baroda chased down Meghalaya’s total in 5.2 overs .

Three Punjab top order batters collectively hit 12 sixes among them as one of the tournament favourites swept aside Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in final group C game in Ranchi.

Batting first, Punjab restricted Arunachal to 116 for 5 with seamer Baltej Singh and left-arm spinner Prerit Datta taking two wickets each.

All the five group toppers directly qualify for the last eight stage of the competition and Mumbai, along with Kerala (group B, 24 points), Punjab (Group C, 24 points) and Delhi (Group E, 22 points) have all finished the group stage engagements.

- With inputs from PTI