Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka beats Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala goes down to Services

Karnataka bounced back with a win, while Kerala suffered its first loss on an eventful day in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Sunday.

Karnataka, after its defeat to Kerala, needed a victory against Jammu & Kashmir and it got convincingly enough. The former champion made 147 for seven and then bowled J & K out for 113 to win by 34 runs.

It was a couple of fighting knocks down the order, from impact player (substitute) Shreyas Gopal (48 not out, 38b, 4x4, 1x6) and Manoj Bhandge (41, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) that took Karnataka to the decent total. Karnataka was 59 for five at one stage before Shreyas and Manoj came up with the rescue act, adding 62 for the sixth wicket.

Then seamer Vidhwath Kaverappa took over. He claimed five for 11 from 3.2 overs.

Impact player Vivrant Sharma scored 63 off 46 balls (6x4, 2x6), but when he got out, J&K slid to 91 for seven. Abid Mushtaq, coming at No. 8, scored 32 (26b, 3x4, 1x6), but that didn’t make much of a difference as the J&K innings folded with eight balls to spare.

“Vidhwath bowled really well today and we are glad that our decision to field Shreyas as the impact player paid off,” Karnataka’s coach P.V. Shashikanth told Sportstar. “But for that partnership between Shreyas and Manoj we would have been in trouble.”

Earlier, Kerala fell short in its chase, as its innings ended at 136 with two balls remaining, handing Services a win by 12 runs. Sachin Baby (36, 35b, 1x4, 2x6) and skipper Sanju Samson (30, 26b, 3x4, 1x6) put on 52 for the fifth wicket, but their dismissals in successive overs proved costly for Kerala.

Earlier, opener Anshul Gupta top-scored with 39 (35b, 3x4, 1x6) in Services’ 148 for eight. Off-spinner Viasakh Chandran took three wickets and pacer K.M. Asif two.