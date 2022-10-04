Cricket

Punjab announces 15-man squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Placed in Elite Group B, Punjab will play its first match against Hyderabad on October 11 at Jaipur.

Team Sportstar
04 October, 2022 01:42 IST
04 October, 2022 01:42 IST
Mandeep Singh is one of the most experienced players in the Punjab squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Mandeep Singh is one of the most experienced players in the Punjab squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Placed in Elite Group B, Punjab will play its first match against Hyderabad on October 11 at Jaipur.

The Punjab Cricket Association, on Tuesday, announced its squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) starting from October 11.

Also Read
Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Full list of players

The squad which is expected to be led by Mandeep Singh includes big names like Abhishek Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Siddharth Kaul. Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande and Prabhsimran Singh are among the IPL capped players included in the 15-man shortlist for the tournament.

Among prominent names to not find a place in the squad are Manan Vohra and Sandeep Sharma. Shubhman Gill and Arshdeep Singh are also missing from the squad due to their duties with the national team.

Placed in Elite Group B, Punjab will play its first match against Hyderabad on October 11 at Jaipur.

Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Manipur, Delhi are the other teams drafted in the same group as Punjab.

In 2021, the side had failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after finishing third in Elite Group A, behind Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Punjab Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Abhishek Sharma
Prabhsimran Singh
Anmolpreet Singh
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Mandeep Singh
Nehal Wadhera
Ramandeep Singh
Harpreet Singh Brar
Mayank Markande
Siddharth Kaul
Baltej Singh
Ashwani
Anmol Malhotra
Sanvir Singh
Pukhraj Mann

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us