The Punjab Cricket Association, on Tuesday, announced its squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) starting from October 11.

The squad which is expected to be led by Mandeep Singh includes big names like Abhishek Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Siddharth Kaul. Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande and Prabhsimran Singh are among the IPL capped players included in the 15-man shortlist for the tournament.

Among prominent names to not find a place in the squad are Manan Vohra and Sandeep Sharma. Shubhman Gill and Arshdeep Singh are also missing from the squad due to their duties with the national team.

Placed in Elite Group B, Punjab will play its first match against Hyderabad on October 11 at Jaipur.

Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Manipur, Delhi are the other teams drafted in the same group as Punjab.

In 2021, the side had failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after finishing third in Elite Group A, behind Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.