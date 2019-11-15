Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Washington, Sai Kishore script comprehensive Tamil Nadu win over Tripura

Tripura may be a limited side but Tamil Nadu was ruthless in its annihilation of the minnows in the Syed Musthaq Ali T20 cricket tournament at the Sports Hub here on Friday.

The Southern power house cantered to an eight wicket win - its fourth in the tournament - after Tripura managed a modest total of 79 for eight in the 20 overs.

Washington Sundar (46) and Baba Aparajith (33 not out) gained valuable batting time by adding 72 runs for the first wicket as Tamil Nadu won with seven overs to spare.

Sai Kishore bowled a dream first over in which he took wickets off his first two deliveries as Tripura started on the wrong foot.

T. Natarajan joined the fun by knocking out Udiyan Bose's off stump. Thereafter it was a steady procession and at nine for seven, Tripura's own record for lowest score (30) was under threat. However, Dinesh Karthik chose to bowl out his two successful bowlers much to relief of Tripura batsmen.

Saurabh Das (44) and Neelambuj Vats (28) began the repair work slowly. The eighth wicket stand added 70 runs with Saurabh and Vats unleashing the odd big shots. Saurabh then flexed his broad shoulders in Murugan Ashwin's last over to add a few useful runs.

Tamil Nadu openers Washington and Aparajith were unhurried and the wayward Tripura attack presented them with enough scoring opportunities.

Washington was more aggressive of the two and played elegant shots against the medium pacers. Baba Aparajith slowly found his touch as Tamil Nadu cruised towards the target.

Brief scores

Tripura 79/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Das 44, Neelambuj Vats 28, Sai Kishore 4/6, T.Natarajan 3/4) lost to Tamil Nadu 80/2 in 12.1 overs ( Washington Sundar 46, Baba Aparajith 33 n.o.) by eight wickets.