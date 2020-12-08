T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups

IPL 2020 introduced a young man who could bowl yorkers consistently at will to the nation - Thangarasu Natarajan.



His boss at Jolly Rovers, former India keeper Bharath Reddy, gave us a behind-the-scenes look at Natarajan's lockdown experience.



Stuck in his native village of Chinnappampatti (36km away from Salem, approx 390km away from Chennai), Natarajan had to improvise to stay in shape to make a difference for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL2020.



Cut to the present, where 'Nattu' is enjoying castling the Aussies Down Under.