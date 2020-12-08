Cricket

T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups

Stuck in his native village, here is how precision yorker specialist T Natarajan worked on his fitness levels to prepare for the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 December, 2020 02:53 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 December, 2020 02:53 IST

IPL 2020 introduced a young man who could bowl yorkers consistently at will to the nation - Thangarasu Natarajan.

His boss at Jolly Rovers, former India keeper Bharath Reddy, gave us a behind-the-scenes look at Natarajan's lockdown experience.

READ: AUS v IND: T. Natarajan, India's smiling assassin

Stuck in his native village of Chinnappampatti (36km away from Salem, approx 390km away from Chennai), Natarajan had to improvise to stay in shape to make a difference for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL2020.

Cut to the present, where 'Nattu' is enjoying castling the Aussies Down Under.

T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups
Anthony Davis agrees to stay with Los Angeles Lakers, signs $190 million contract
Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI
NZvWI 1st Test day 1 highlights: Williamson imperious as New Zealand build big total
 More Videos
Malan one short of ton as England secures series whitewash
Tom Curran
VIRAL: Tom Curran takes superb catch to deny Quinton De Kock
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch during the toss
India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch
Ali hungry to return to Test Cricket with England
Watch: Kim Ng ready to bear the torch as baseball's 1st female GM
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title
Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final
MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for