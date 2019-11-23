T10 League 2019: Chris Lynn steers Maratha Arabians into final

Chris Lynn collected six sixes in trademark fashion and played a significant role in Maratha Arabians’ seven-run win over Qalandars in the first Qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here. His knock (67, 30b, 4x4, 6x6) helped his team reach 119 for 6 in the 10 overs – a total that proved too high for the Qalandars despite a spirited chase.

Qalandars will have to play the second Qualifier – the final match on Saturday – against Deccan Gladiators to get through to the final.

Batting first, the Arabians went on a rampage after losing an early wicket as Lynn and Adam Lyth (28, 15b, 3x4, 1x6) put on 51 runs in quick time. Medium-fast bowler Jordan Clarke caused a slight hiccup by taking two quick wickets before Dasun Shanaka provided good support to Lynn for the latter to provide some finishing touches.

Clarke ended up with four wickets, including that of Yuvraj Singh who scored just one run.

The English duo of Philip Salt and Laurie Evans, neither of whom have any international experience, took Qalandars close. Evans stuck till the end and struck two sixes and a four in an expensive final over, but it wasn’t enough.

In the Eliminator, Rilee Roussow's quickfire 55 wasn’t enough to prevent Bangla Tigers from bowing out of the tournament. Opener Mohammad Shahzad (28, 11b, 5x4, 1x6) and middle-order batsman Daniel Lawrence (33, 13b, 2x4, 3x6) provided some fireworks for the Gladiators in its chase of 108 as a combined effort helped it cross the line in the final over.

Brief scores:

Qualifier 1: Maratha Arabians 119 for 6 in 10 overs (Chris Lynn 67, Adam Lyth 28, Jordan Clark 4 for 20) beat Qalandars 112 for 4 in 10 overs (Laurie Evans 35 n.o., Philip Salt 26) by seven runs.

Eliminator: Bangla Tigers 107 for 3 in 10 overs (Rilee Rossouw 55 n.o., Chirag Suri 25) lost to Deccan Gladiators 108 for 5 in 9.1 overs (Daniel Lawrence 33, Mohammad Shahzad 28) by five wickets.

(The writer is in Abu Dhabi on an invitation from Abu Dhabi T10 League)