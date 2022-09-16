T20 World Cup Squads: All teams full players list, venues and key dates

The T20 World Cup is fast approaching with India beginning its campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While majority of the teams, including defending champion Australia, inaugural edition winner India, 2010 World Cup champion England, had announced their squads earlier, Pakistan named its team on Thursday.

Also read |Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Full squads of the teams participating in the T20 World Cup 2022

Super 12 - Groups and Squads

Group 1

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Read | India announces squad for T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Group 2

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserves: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

T20 World Cup, 30 days to go: Top moments - West Indies beats Sri Lanka for first title

First Round - Groups and Squads

Group A

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

United Arab Emirates: Yet to be announced

Group B

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

Zimbabwe: Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Munyonga Tony, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean.

India at 2022 T20 World Cup

After its clash against Pakistan on October 23, the Rohit Sharma-led team, slated in Group 2, will take on the runner-up of Group A on October 27 in Sydney. The men in blue will then clash against South Africa on October 30 in Perth followed by a match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2. India’s last Super 12 match is scheduled for November 6 against the winner of Group B at the MCG.

Read | T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches: India to play Australia, New Zealand, full schedule

When will the Super 12 round begin?

The Super 12 will begin on October 22 with defending champion Australia playing New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Where will the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals be played?

The semifinals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10.

Where will the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup be played?

The final of the 2022 T20 World Cup will be played at the MCG on November 13.

Which teams are part of Group A in the First Round of the 2022 T20 World Cup?

Group A of the 2022 T20 World Cup qualification comprises Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and The Netherlands.

Which teams are part of Group B in the First Round of 2022 T20 World Cup?

Group B of the 2022 T20 World Cup qualification comprises Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and the West Indies