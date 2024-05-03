MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Srinath, Menon, Madanagopal named among match officials

The ICC on Friday announced the list of 26 match officials set to be in charge for the first round of the month-long event to be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, starting June 1.

Published : May 03, 2024 18:01 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Umpire Nitin Menon signals a free hit during IPL 2024.
Umpire Nitin Menon signals a free hit during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Umpire Nitin Menon signals a free hit during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Umpires Nitin Menon and Jayaraman Madanagopal, along with ICC match referee Javagal Srinath will be the Indian representatives at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

The ICC on Friday announced the list of 26 match officials set to be in charge for the first round of the month-long event to be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, starting June 1.

There will be 20 umpires who will be officiating in 55 matches across nine venues, which also include renowned ICC umpires -- Richard Illingworth, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel.

Besides Madanagopal, the likes of Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will also be making their ICC senior men’s competition debut.

As for the six referees, Ranjan Madugalle, Jeff Crowe, and Andrew Pycroft will also be among the renowned ones besides Srinath.

ALSO READ | West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas banned for five years for match fixing

“Within the selected cohort, we have a complement of experienced match officials and other high-performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances,” said ICC General Manager, Wasim Khan, in an ICC release.

“The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game.

“We are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly.”

Officials
Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.
Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Related stories

Related Topics

Javagal Srinath /

Nitin Menon /

ICC /

West Indies /

Richard Illingworth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders - Who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Srinath, Menon, Madanagopal named among match officials
    PTI
  3. MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Out of form Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marco Reus to leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent after 12 years at the club
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Srinath, Menon, Madanagopal named among match officials
    PTI
  2. Latest ICC rankings: India retains top spot in ODI, T20Is; Australia reclaims world no. 1 crown in Tests
    PTI
  3. South Africa announces Sri Lanka, Pakistan home series in 2024-25
    Reuters
  4. T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind, New Zealand’s Southee says
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: ‘Glad people are taking my name for the right reasons,’ says Riyan Parag after SRH vs RR
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians or Kolkata Knight Riders - Who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Srinath, Menon, Madanagopal named among match officials
    PTI
  3. MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Out of form Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marco Reus to leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent after 12 years at the club
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment