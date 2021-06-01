Cricket Cricket ICC to take final decision on T20 World Cup venue by June end The ICC board has told the management to focus its planning on hosting the T20 World Cup in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East. Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 June, 2021 21:06 IST T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October-November. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 June, 2021 21:06 IST The International Cricket Council will take a final call on the venue for the T20 World Cup by June end. In its Board meeting on Tuesday - which was attended by the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly - the ICC has told the management to focus its planning on hosting the tournament in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East."A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played," the ICC said in a statement.READ: BCCI to seek more time from ICC to stage T20 World Cup in IndiaOn Saturday, in the Special General Meeting, the BCCI had informed its member units that it will request the world body to give it a month’s time to decide on the venue for the World T20.READ: BCCI officials land in Dubai to plan remainder of IPLIn Tuesday’s meeting, the BCCI has informed the ICC that a tax waiver of approximately Rs 900 crore for the World T20 is being discussed with the government. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.