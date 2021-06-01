World Cup to revert to 14 teams from 2027, confirms ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Tuesday confirmed the schedule of events between 2024-2031 with both the men’s ODI and T20 World Cups to be expanded and a men’s Champions Trophy to be reintroduced.

The 50-over showpiece event will become a 14-team, 54-match competition in 2027 and 2031, while the T20 WC will be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match tournament in all the editions from 2024-2030.

An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029. The World Test Championship Finals will be hosted every two years between 2025 to 2031.

The One-Day International World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a 'Super Six' stage, followed by semifinals and final. This is the same format that was used in the 2003 WC.

READ | ICC to take final decision on T20 World Cup venue by June end

The format of the T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a 'Super Eights' stage, followed by the knockouts.

The Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semifinals and final.

Year Men’s Event (Teams / Matches) Women’s Event (Teams / Matches) U19 Event (Teams / Matches) 2024 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (10/23) Men’s CWC 2025 Champions Trophy (8/15) World Test Championship Final (2/1) Cricket World Cup (8/31) Women’s T20WC 2026 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Men’s CWC 2027 Cricket World Cup (14/54) World Test Championship Final (2/1) T20 Champions Trophy (6/16) Women’s T20WC 2028 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Men’s CWC 2029 Champions Trophy (8/15) World Test Championship Final (2/1) Cricket World Cup (10/48) Women’s T20WC 2030 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Men’s CWC 2031 Cricket World Cup (14/54) World Test Championship Final (2/1) T20 Champions Trophy (6/16) Women’s T20WC

The ICC Board also approved the process for determining the hosts for all men’s, women’s and U19 events in the next cycle.

The hosts for the men’s events will be decided in September following a selection process that will get underway this month. The hosting process for women’s and U19 events will commence in November.