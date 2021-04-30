T20 World Cup may move to UAE if COVID-19 situation in India doesn't improve

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to shift the T20 World Cup - scheduled in India between October 18-November 15 - to the United Arab Emirates in case the pandemic situation does not improve in the country.

Even though the BCCI is still hopeful of hosting the tournament in the country, taking it to the UAE is the contingency plan, and not a swap with Australia - which is to host the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Dhiraj Malhotra, the general manager for game development of the BCCI - who is also a tournament director - told the BBC : "So, I'm doing everything we can to make sure it happens (in India)..."

"We will be doing normal scenario, and worst case scenario, so with all that we're talking to the ICC at the moment,"

When asked which country would host the event if it did not go ahead in India, Malhotra said, "It would be the UAE. We're hoping again that it would be done by the BCCI. So, we'll take the tournament there, but it'll still be done by the BCCI."

During the Apex Council meeting on April 16, the BCCI had shortlisted Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow as the nine host venues. But with the country badly hit by the second wave of COVID-19, things look uncertain.

A few weeks ago, the ICC bosses had indicated that they were looking at a Plan B in case the situation worsens in India.