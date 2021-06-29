T20 World Cup to be held from October 17 to November 14, confirms ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14.

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held across four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.

ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice said in a statement, "Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window. Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment. We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

The BCCI, on Monday, informed the ICC that it won't be possible to host the tournament in India due to the pandemic. The BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had told Sportstar that the decision was taken keeping the health and safety of everyone in mind.