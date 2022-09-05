T20 World Cup, 41 days to go: Top moments - Umar Gul’s 5 for 6 against New Zealand - first five-wicket haul in men’s T20Is

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 41 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

June 13, 2009 T20 World Cup: Umar Gul flummoxes Kiwis, picks first first five-wicket haul in men’s T20Is

A charged-up Pakistan skittled out New Zealand for 99 in a Group ‘F’ match of the ICC World Twenty20 at the Oval on Saturday.

And Umar Gul, firing in those deadly yorkers and varying his pace and length to flummox the batsmen, finished with five for six. This is the first five-wicket haul by any bowler in a Twenty20 international.

The Pakistanis displayed passion and intensity in front of thousands of supporters. Shahid Afridi’s sensational catch, running with his back to the ball to long-on to dismiss Scott Styris off Gul reflected the Pakistani spirit.

Styris was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 22. The Kiwis were unable to put together partnerships of any kind.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Abdul Razzaq struck first for Pakistan, dismissing the dangerous Brendon McCullum, who was picked up at point. This was a crucial strike by Razzaq for whom the match marked a return to international cricket.

Afridi choked the Kiwi scoring rate and scalped the big hitting Jacob Oram, who stepped down the track only to miscue an attempted lusty blow. New Zealand never quite recovered from these blows. The Pakistanis celebrated.

Pakistan completed a six-wicket win with debutant opener Shahzaib Hasan scoring a breezy 35.

Scorecard: Pakistan vs New Zealand, The Oval, June 13, 2009. Netherlands won by six wickets.

New Zealand: B. McCullum c Alam b Razzaq 12 (6b, 2x4), A. Redmond c Gul b Aamer 15 (14b, 2x4), M. Guptill lbw b Razzaq 8 (8b, 1x4), S. Styris c Afridi b Gul 22 (29b, 1x6), J. Oram c Misbah b Afridi 5 (11b), P. McGlashan lbw b Gul 8 (8b, 1x4), N. McCullum b Gul 7 (11b, 1x4), J. Franklin b Gul 7 (13b), D. Vettori (run out) 8 (9b, 1x4), K. Mills c Hasan b Gul 0 (1b), I. Butler (not out) 1 (1b); Extras: (lb-4, w-2) 6; Total: (in 18.3 overs) 99.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-33, 3-37, 4-55, 5-73, 6-73, 7-88, 8-93, 9-93. 10-99.

Pakistan bowling: Aamer 3-0-23-1, Razzaq 3.3-1-17-2, Ajmal 4-0-24-0, Afridi 4-0-17-1, Malik 1-0-8-0, Gul 3-0-6-5.

Pakistan: K. Akmal c Guptill b Mills 19 (14b, 1x4, 1x6), Shahzaib (run out) 35 (28b, 4x4, 2x6), A. Razzaq c McGlashan b Vettori 5 (8b), S. Malik c McCullum b Vettori 4 (3b, 1x4), S. Afridi (not out) 29 (18b, 3x4), Younis (not out) 6 (9b); Extras: (nb-1, w-1) 2; Total (for four wkts. in 13.1 overs) 100.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-61, 3-61, 4-71.

New Zealand bowling: Mills 4-0- 28-1, Franklin 2-0-19-0, Vettori 4-0- 20-2, Butler 2-0-22-0, N. McCullum 1.1-0-11-0.