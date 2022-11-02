T20 World Cup

Adelaide weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh today: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup match?

IND BAN Adelaide weather forecast: The threat of rain interruptions hangs over Wednesday afternoon’s Super 12 match between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 04:03 IST
Indian players were forced to train indoors on match eve.

Indian players were forced to train indoors on match eve. | Photo Credit: AFP

The threat of rain interruptions hangs over Wednesday afternoon’s Super 12 match between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide experienced a brief afternoon shower on the eve of the game, and more rain in the evening. India had been scheduled to train at the Adelaide Oval, but when the early morning drizzle worsened into showers, they switched to the indoor nets.

The weather could also play a part in the game with a 60% chance of rain. This is the first T20I between India and Bangladesh since their bilateral series three years ago.

Reserve days have been scheduled for both semifinals and the final. No other matches have a reserve day. If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

Bangladesh can still make the semifinals following its dramatic win against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, India’s defeat against South Africa will keep Rohit Sharma’s men on their toes.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

