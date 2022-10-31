Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming Info

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 match.