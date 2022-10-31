Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of Australia vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in Brisbane. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from Brisbane.
The players have lined up for their respective National Anthems and first-up it will be Ireland’s followed by Australia.
Adam Zampa is back in the side but the trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will play a crucial role as Australia aims to win this crucial encounter.
We will bowl first, it’s a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia.
We would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure to do the basics right. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got.
Ireland - Unchanged | For Australia, Adam Zampa is back in place of Ashton Agar
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Ireland wins toss, opts to bowl first
There’s a bit of a cloud cover, so there might be the off-shower. The leg-side boundary is shorter than the off-side when it comes to the ground dimensions. The pitch looks fantastic, but it’s a bit dry. The powerplay is going to be better for batting, says Michael Clarke
Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade, who were down with COVID, have recovered and will be available for selection.
“You’ve got the weather factor as well in most games that have been played (this year) – there’s been some around for a lot of games. So teams generally prefer to chase (in those conditions), but I’m definitely not against batting first.”
On paper, Australia has a solid batting line-up, but the fact that David Warner has failed to get going so far, with just 16 runs in two innings, is a matter of concern.
“There’s a possibility and they’re are things we talk about every strategy session. We sit down an go through all possible scenarios and how all 15 players in the squad can fit into the side and the different combinations we can go with. We will do that this afternoon as well. We never rule any combination out regardless of how the team is functioning.”
Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match.
When and where to watch Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match T20 World Cup 2022 match.
Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Paul Stirling, Aaron Finch, Andrew Balbirnie
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Gareth Delan, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Little
Team Composition: AUS 5:6 IRE Credits Left: 10.0
Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little
Before its last game against Afghanistan was washed out earlier this week in Melbourne, Ireland had stunned England in a rain-curtailed outing, which helped the side maintain a marginally higher Net Run Rate (-1.169) than Australia’s -1.555.
Australia doesn’t want to take Ireland lightly. In fact, captain Aaron Finch believes that if the Gabba wicket ‘has got anything in it’, Ireland has some good bowlers to capitalise on that.
The weather looks promising with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting only 10per cent chance of rain for the rest of the evening.Heavy downpour is in store but the rain is not expected to hit the Queensland capital until the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Good noon folks and we are all set for an important clash as Australia will face Ireland in the Super 12 match in Brisbane.