BAN vs NED head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets

Still in control of its destiny in the T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will look to avoid any upset at the hands of Netherlands in their Group D match at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday.

The Bangla Tigers sit in the second spot with two points, and another couple would strengthen its bid to take the second spot into the Super 8 phase.

Netherlands beat Nepal in first match and is level on points with Bangladesh but trails on Net Run Rate. The Dutch would want to emulate their feat from the 50-over World Cup and one-up Bangladesh for a second time in an ICC event.

BAN vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 4 Bangladesh won: 3 Netherlands won: 1 Last result: Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs (Hobart, 2022)

BAN vs NED FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN T20Is 2012: Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 wickets (The Hague) 2012: Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 1 wicket (The Hague) 2016: Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 8 runs (Dharamsala) 2022: Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs (Hobart)

BAN vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 2 Bangladesh won: 2 Netherlands won: 0 Last result: Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs (Hobart, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN BAN vs NED T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 3 202 128.66 202.00 83* Michael Swart (NED) 2 118 131.11 59.00 61 Colin Ackermann (NED) 1 62 129.16 62.00 62

MOST WICKETS IN BAN vs NED T20Is