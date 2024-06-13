BAN vs NED head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets

Still in control of its destiny in the T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will look to avoid any upset at the hands of Netherlands in their Group D match at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday.
The Bangla Tigers sit in the second spot with two points, and another couple would strengthen its bid to take the second spot into the Super 8 phase.
Netherlands beat Nepal in first match and is level on points with Bangladesh but trails on Net Run Rate. The Dutch would want to emulate their feat from the 50-over World Cup and one-up Bangladesh for a second time in an ICC event.
BAN vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
BAN vs NED FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN T20Is
BAN vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN BAN vs NED T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Tamim Iqbal (BAN)
|3
|202
|128.66
|202.00
|83*
|Michael Swart (NED)
|2
|118
|131.11
|59.00
|61
|Colin Ackermann (NED)
|1
|62
|129.16
|62.00
|62
MOST WICKETS IN BAN vs NED T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|4
|7
|7.00
|16.00
|2/23
|Timm van der Gugten (NED)
|3
|7
|5.11
|6.57
|3/18
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2
|4
|5.75
|11.50
|4/25
