Bangladesh vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs NED predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

The race for the Super 8 qualification has intensified with just five spots left for confirmation as Bangladesh and Netherlands face each other at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday in the Group ‘D’ match of T20 World Cup 2024.
Both teams have two points in two matches. With South Africa already confirming its qualification for the top 8 from this group, both Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh and Scott Edwards’ Netherlands will look to grab the available second spot.
Here are the predicted lineups for the match:
Predicted Lineups
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
BAN vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
