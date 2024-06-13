MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NED Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs Netherlands match start time, toss, venue, when and where to watch

BAN vs NED: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, being played in St. Vincent on Thursday.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 07:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands celebrates after taking a wicket against South Africa.
Netherlands celebrates after taking a wicket against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Netherlands celebrates after taking a wicket against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh and Netherlands are tied at two points in Group D of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the winner will have the chance to solidify its bid for a place in the Super 8.

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 13.

When will Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

