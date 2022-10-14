Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam included in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Bangladesh included batter Soumya Sarkar and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in a last-minute change to its squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, starting in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that it had submitted the final squad to the World Cup authorities ahead of the October 14 cut-off date for participating teams to change players.

Left-handed batter Soumya and pacer Shoriful were originally on the standby list for the tournament.

They replaced batter Sabbir Rahman and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who had been named earlier in the 15-man team, announced on September 14.

Sabbir and Saifuddin were also part of the Bangladesh squad that participated in the just-concluded tri-nation tournament in New Zealand.

Bangladesh failed to win any of its four matches in the tri-nation tournament, which also included Pakistan, the eventual winner.

Sabbir played one match in the tournament to score just 14 runs while all-rounder Saifuddin was generous with the ball, conceding 90 runs for his two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 11.48.

Sabbir and Saifuddin will return home from New Zealand, said the BCB, adding that the Bangladesh World Cup squad will head for Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.

It will play two warm-up games against Afghanistan and South Africa before starting its campaign in Hobart on October 24.

Bangladesh will play directly in the second round, where it is drawn in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.