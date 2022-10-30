Live Cricket Score Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match LIVE Scorecard: Najmul, Soumya begin BAN innings

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Super 12, Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Najmul Shanto and Soumya Sarkar walk out with some intensity and for Zimbabwe, it will be Richard Ngarava steaming in from over the wicket.

The National Anthems are done and dusted and The Gabba is bathing in sunshine. Glorious conditions, reckons Michael Atherton and we are all set for the set. Bangladesh needs to bat well after winning the toss.

Toss: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat first against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Team Changes | For Bangladesh, Yasir Ali comes in for Mehidy Hasan | For Zimbabwe, Luke Jongwe sits out for Tendai Chatara

Our Correspondent Shayan Acharya from The Gabba: Bright and sunny Brisbane. Toss in five minutes. Bangladesh fans are turning up slowly and as we speak, Mustafizur Rahman is having a go at the warm-up.

Pitch Report by Michael Atherton and Carlos Brathwaite: It’s a gorgeous afternoon here and conditions absolutely perfect for a T20 game. It’s a sizeable playing arena. There are a few cracks on the surface and you might want to use the dimensions and force the batters to hit square, mix your pace well and the pitch will help you.

Our Correspondent Shayan Acharya from The Gabba: Spotted quite a few Bangladesh fans at the Gabba. Some young guys were singing the late Ayub Bachchu’s iconic ‘Shei Tumi...’ as they walked in. It’s a bright and sunny Sunday and fans are looking forward to some good cricket.

Head to head: Bangladesh 12 - 7 Zimbabwe - Bangladesh has an upper hand when it comes to H2H but given the momentum and confidence Zimbabawe has gained, anything is possible.

We are all set for an important Group B clash and Zimbabwe will be riding high on confidence after stunning Pakistan and throwing all kind of possibiolities.

Match Info: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Group 2 match (BAN vs ZIM)

Tournament: ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022

Date: Oct 30, 2022, Sunday

Toss Time: 8:00 AM IST

Match Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

