England takes on Ireland in the Super 12 Group 1 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday at 9:30 AM IST. Get the Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XI and Squads.

When will England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 26, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

What time does the toss between England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between England vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel will telecast England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the England vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch England vs Ireland Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England vs Ireland Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand