England will take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

England must beat Namibia and hope Australia hand Scotland a loss in their clash to make it into the top eight.

England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (IST)

When will England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.