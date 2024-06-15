MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs Namibia Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs NAM match live?

ENG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the England vs Namibia Group B match in Antigua on Saturday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 07:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jofra Archer with captain Jos Buttler and other England players.
England’s Jofra Archer with captain Jos Buttler and other England players. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England’s Jofra Archer with captain Jos Buttler and other England players. | Photo Credit: PTI

England will take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

England must beat Namibia and hope Australia hand Scotland a loss in their clash to make it into the top eight.

England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (IST)

When will England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

SQUADS
ENGLAND
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley
NAMIBIA
Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Tangeni Lungameni, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

Namibia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Namibia Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs NAM match live?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: ARG 2 - 1 GUA; Lionel Messi sets up Lautaro for Argentina’s third in Copa America warm-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses six wickets vs New Zealand; Boult picks two
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal gets solid start in chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Namibia Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs NAM match live?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda registers lowest Powerplay total in T20 WC, second lowest in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses six wickets vs New Zealand; Boult picks two
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal gets solid start in chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Namibia Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch ENG vs NAM match live?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: ARG 2 - 1 GUA; Lionel Messi sets up Lautaro for Argentina’s third in Copa America warm-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses six wickets vs New Zealand; Boult picks two
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal gets solid start in chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment