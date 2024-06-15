  • 9 runs - Uganda vs New Zealand (Tarouba, 2024)
  • 13 runs - Pakistan vs West Indies (Mirpur, 2014)
  • 14 runs - West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Colombo, 2012)
  • 15 runs - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka (Chattogram, 2014)
  • 16 runs - Netherlands vs South Africa (New York, 2024)