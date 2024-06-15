Uganda registered the lowest-ever PowerPlay score in T20 World Cup history during its contest against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday.

The team only managed to put up nine runs in the designated six-over PowerPlay phase also losing three wickets in the process. The tally of nine runs was also the second-lowest in all T20 international cricket at the end of the PowerPlay.

The lowest PowerPlay total in T20Is is Sierra Leone’s 8/2 in 6 overs against Nigeria in 2021.

Here is the list of the lowest PowerPlay totals in the T20 World Cup (only 6-over PowerPlays):