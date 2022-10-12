The T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia from October 16. It will be contested by 16 teams, eight of whom have already qualified for the Super 12 phase. Four other teams will join them from the First Round.

Namibia and Sri Lanka play the first match in Geelong on October 16, while the first game of the Super 12 phase will see Australia taking on New Zealand in Sydney.

Below is the full list of best bowling figures in T20 World Cup.

Stats by Rajneesh Gupta