T20 World Cup 2022 schedule: venues, fixtures, timings in IST

The men’s T20 World Cup returns next month – less than a year since Australia won the previous edition in the UAE in 2021. The tournament gets under way with Sri Lanka facing Namibia on October 16. It runs for nearly a month with the final scheduled for November 13.
Here’s the full fixtures list
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule
(ALL TIMES IN IST)
Round 1 qualifiers
Oct. 16 -- Sri Lanka vs Namibia - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 16 - Q2 vs Q3 - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 17 -- West Indies vs Scotland - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 17 -- Q1 vs Q4 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 18 -- Namibia vs Q3 - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 18 -- Sri Lanka vs Q2 - 1:30pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 19 -- Scotland vs Q4 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 19 -- West Indies vs Q1 -1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 20 -- Sri Lanka vs Q3 - 9:30am - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 20 -- Namibia vs Q2 - 1:30 -pm - Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 21 -- West Indies vs Q4 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 21 -- Scotland vs Q1 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12
Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 22 - Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium
Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium
Oct. 26 – England vs B2 - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 - 9:30am - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – England vs Australia - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 - Australia vs B2 - 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 - 9:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5 – England vs A1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 - 9:30am - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 - 1:30pm - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8:30am - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – India vs A2 - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 - 8:30am - The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 - 12:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 - 5:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 9:30am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – India vs B1 - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne
Knockouts
Nov 9 - Semifinal 1 - 1:30pm - SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 - Semifinal 2 - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13 - Final - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne