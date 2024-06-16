MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Group D qualification scenarios explained for Bangladesh, Netherlands

Only one Super Eight spot remains up for grab in the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Netherlands and Bangladesh the two teams in contest for that place in Group D.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 06:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh players after their defeat to South Africa.
Bangladesh players after their defeat to South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bangladesh players after their defeat to South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Only one Super Eight spot remains up for grab in the 2024 T20 World Cup with the Netherlands and Bangladesh the two teams in contest for that place in Group D.

The fate of the final Super Eight spot will be decided on Monday, with both the Netherlands and Bangladesh in action on that day.

June 17 Fixtures

Bangladesh vs Nepal - 5 AM - Kingstown

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - 6 AM - Gros Islet

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1. South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +0.470
2. Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 +0.478
3. Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408
4. Nepal 3 0 2 1 1 -0.293
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

Qualification Scenario

For the Dutch to go through, they must get the better of the already eliminated Sri Lanka and hope Nepal beats Bangladesh.

With a significant NRR gap to be bridged, Netherlands should be on the look out for a heavy win against the Lankans, while hoping Bangladesh slips up significantly against Nepal.

The Dutch though have the advantage of starting their game an hour after Bangladesh, which means they will have a better idea of what would be needed to make the cut.

South Africa is assured of the top spot in Group D after winning all four of its group games.

