Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of India vs England, 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates and talking points from the game.

Ind vs Eng Semifinal Live Updates: Team India has arrived at the Adelaide Oval and this is going to be a very crucial encounter, given the fact that both teams will be playing for a place in the final.

Bright sunshine dappling on the grass, a cathedral lending a solemn air, ducks preferring the slow-life on River Torrens that skirts around the Adelaide Oval and out in the middle, the roller was pressing the turf. This was the calm before the storm as the venue geared up for Thursday’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup semifinal.

India and England throw up historical threads harking back to the Empire-colony duopoly, spice trade, tea and the plunder of the Kohinoor. And the cricketing backstory is equally riveting. Be it the triumph over the host in the 1983 World Cup semifinal in England, Graham Gooch sweeping India away in the 1987 World Cup semifinal at Mumbai, Bombay then; or Yuvraj Singh launching Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa, this is a rivalry that had its moments in white-ball cricket.

Another chapter will be added when Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler step out for the toss. A semifinal will usher in extreme pressure as knockouts always unleash a thousand butterflies in queasy stomachs. India has the momentum, riding on batting supremacy and largely effective bowlers while England bats deep and has the pacers to test the best.

Chahal for Ashwin?

At Wednesday’s pre-match nets, while former England captain, doughty opener and acclaimed sports writer Michael Atherton watched, Virat Kohli flexed his bat and unleashed a few shots. In another corner reserve-player Shardul Thakur employed the slog-sweep against R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. The management was factoring in the venue’s short-square boundaries and letting the spinners get a feel of what may be in store. A few fans walked in, a conch was blown, and the India vibe was in vogue.

Whether leg-spinner Chahal will get a game is yet to be known while there is also the option of stretching the batting at the expense of Axar Patel. It is also an indication of how far Suryakumar Yadav has progressed that no press conference gets a sense of closure until one of the correspondents raises a question about his fearless batting.

IND vs ENG LIVE streaming info, T20 World Cup semifinal: When and where to watch ENG vs IND match today?

When will India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal be played?

The England vs India semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 10, 2022, Thursday.

What time will England vs India semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between India vs England semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs India semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The England vs India T20 World Cup semifinal match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs England semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match in India.

When and where to watch England vs India semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the England vs India T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match.

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt