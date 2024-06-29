MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: Virat, Axar record highest partnership for India in T20 World Cup finals

T20 World Cup 2024: The duo added 64 runs for the fourth wicket to better the record held by Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 20:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Axar Patel in action against South Africa.
India’s Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Axar Patel in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Axar Patel in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli broke the record for the highest partnership for India for any wicket in a T20 World Cup final during the match between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

The duo added 72 runs for the fourth wicket, getting together at 34 for three, to better the record held by Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, who had added 63 runs during the final against Pakistan in 2007.

Axar scored 47 off 31 before he was run out at the bowler’s end by Quinton de Kock.

MORE TO FOLLOW

