India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: High chances of rain affecting Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match on Sunday

India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in a contest that remains one of sport's biggest games.

It will be the first Super 12 match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 for each side and both will be keen to get their campaign off to a winning start. The toss is scheduled to be held at 1.00 pm IST, and the first ball in the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup will be bowled at 1.30 pm IST.

But rain could hold up play in Melbourne on Sunday, with Bureau of Meteorology stating there is a "90% chance of rain. Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening".

However, an image shared by the BCCI of India’s training session on Friday showed blue skies and sunshine.

We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/S7QRQ8G21K — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2022

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The India vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Network in India, while in Pakistan PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the game.