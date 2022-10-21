T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: High chances of rain affecting Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match on Sunday

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

Team Sportstar
21 October, 2022 10:35 IST
21 October, 2022 10:35 IST
India and Pakistan will meet at the MCG on Sunday in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in a contest that remains one of sport’s biggest games.

India and Pakistan will meet at the MCG on Sunday in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in a contest that remains one of sport’s biggest games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday in the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 in a contest that remains one of sport's biggest games.

It will be the first Super 12 match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 for each side and both will be keen to get their campaign off to a winning start. The toss is scheduled to be held at 1.00 pm IST, and the first ball in the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup will be bowled at 1.30 pm IST.

But rain could hold up play in Melbourne on Sunday, with Bureau of Meteorology stating there is a "90% chance of rain. Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening".

However, an image shared by the BCCI of India’s training session on Friday showed blue skies and sunshine.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The India vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Network in India, while in Pakistan PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the game.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us