T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: 90% chance of rain during IND vs PAK at MCG on Sunday

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 11:04 IST
Rain could play spoilsport during India’s 2022 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Rain could play spoilsport during India’s 2022 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India vs Pakistan weather forecast: The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain that day, between 10 to 25mm.

There is chance that rain could play spoilsport during Team India's 2022 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne that day, between 10 to 25mm. "Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning," it states.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match. It is worth noting there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

The last time India and Pakistan met at a T20 World Cup was in 2021, when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer, courtesy a new-ball burst during which he ran through India's top-order.

