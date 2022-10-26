T20 World Cup

Paras Mhambrey: Arshdeep’s ability to build pressure stands out

Arshdeep Singh has had a roller-coaster initiation, with his wickets being appreciated while a dropped catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup triggered low-brow sarcasm.

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
SYDNEY 26 October, 2022 12:45 IST
Arshdeep Singh’s PowerPlay exploits have been a talking point of late.

Arshdeep Singh's PowerPlay exploits have been a talking point of late.

Paras Mhambrey understands the trials of a debutant in the international circuit. India’s bowling coach was one such first-timer during the 1996 tour of England. Even if his career at the highest level never flowered, the former Mumbai captain and seamer had a fine domestic stint before he graduated into coaching.

Cut to the present, Mhambrey is keeping an eye on Arshdeep Singh. The youngster has had a roller-coaster initiation, with his wickets being appreciated while a dropped catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup triggered low-brow sarcasm. Having struck against Pakistan in India’s opening encounter in the current ICC T20 World Cup, the left-arm seamer is back in fashion, and Mhambrey praised the bowler.

“The one thing that stands out with this kid is his ability to build pressure. He did hard work in the IPL and is working hard in the different phases he bowls (for India), like the PowerPlay and death overs,” Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of Thursday’s match between India and the Netherlands.

Mhambrey then mentioned the traits that distinguised Arshdeep: “The composure he has shown and the clarity of thought process are good. There will be ups and downs, but the way he has come back and the ability to handle pressure is phenomenal. I am not surprised with the way he has bowled in the first game (against Pakistan). We have confidence in him, and he has a good future.”

The bowling coach stressed that India is ready to take on the Netherlands without complacence as every team has “earned the right to be here.” He also lauded the balance that Hardik Pandya lends to the team and R. Ashwin’s calm demeanour during the tense last over while chasing against Pakistan.

