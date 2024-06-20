IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets

India will face Afghanistan in its first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

India finished on top of Group A after winning three matches in the group stage ahead of co-host USA.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, finished second behind another co-host West Indies in Group C.

India has faced Afghanistan three times in T20 World Cups and has won all three matches.

Here are the head-to-head numbers for IND vs AFG in T20 World Cup:

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup Matches played: 3 India: 3 Afghanistan: 0 Tied: 0 Last result: India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs (Abu Dhabi, 2021)

Most runs in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best Rohit Sharma (IND) 2 75 156.25 75.00 74 KL Rahul (IND) 1 69 143.75 69.00 69 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 66 126.92 22.00 35

Most wickets in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup