MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs AFG: Here are the stats and records from the T20 World Cup matches played between India and Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 06:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India beat Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021, the last time both teams met in T20 WC.
FILE PHOTO: India beat Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021, the last time both teams met in T20 WC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India beat Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021, the last time both teams met in T20 WC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will face Afghanistan in its first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

India finished on top of Group A after winning three matches in the group stage ahead of co-host USA.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, finished second behind another co-host West Indies in Group C.

India has faced Afghanistan three times in T20 World Cups and has won all three matches.

Here are the head-to-head numbers for IND vs AFG in T20 World Cup:

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 3
India: 3
Afghanistan: 0
Tied: 0
Last result: India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs (Abu Dhabi, 2021)

Most runs in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best
Rohit Sharma (IND) 2 75 156.25 75.00 74
KL Rahul (IND) 1 69 143.75 69.00 69
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 66 126.92 22.00 35

Most wickets in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 2 4 4.25 8.50 2/14
Lakshmipathy Balaji (IND) 1 3 5.42 6.33 3/19
Mohammed Shami (IND) 1 3 8.00 10.66 3/32

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Afghanistan /

India vs Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon King retires hurt; West Indies 72/0 (8) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Brandon King retires hurt in Super Eight clash against England
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Scotland stays alive with 1-1 draw against Switzerland
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Scotland vs Switzerland; Germany secures qualification to knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Brandon King retires hurt in Super Eight clash against England
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon King retires hurt; West Indies 72/0 (8) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon King retires hurt; West Indies 72/0 (8) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Brandon King retires hurt in Super Eight clash against England
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Scotland stays alive with 1-1 draw against Switzerland
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Scotland vs Switzerland; Germany secures qualification to knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment