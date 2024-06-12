MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar managed to get to the half-century in 49 balls which was the joint-third slowest across all teams.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 23:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against USA.
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against USA. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against USA. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the slowest Indian to hit a fifty in a T20 World Cup during the match against USA in New York.

The right-hander managed to get to the half-century in 49 balls, which is the slowest by an Indian. He is tied with Devon Smith of West Indies and David Hussey of Australia. The slowest fifty across all teams was hit by Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, who scored it off 52 balls against Canada on Tuesday.

Suryakumar’s effort, however, was crucial in India’s chase of 111 runs. He walked in in the third over with India two down for 10 runs. He struck two fours and two sixes and stitched innings-steering partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube to get India over the line with 10 deliveries to spare.

India qualified for the Super 8 with the win and will take on Canada in its final Group A match on Saturday.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Suryakumar Yadav /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment