IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the slowest Indian to hit a fifty in a T20 World Cup during the match against USA in New York.

The right-hander managed to get to the half-century in 49 balls, which is the slowest by an Indian. He is tied with Devon Smith of West Indies and David Hussey of Australia. The slowest fifty across all teams was hit by Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, who scored it off 52 balls against Canada on Tuesday.

Suryakumar’s effort, however, was crucial in India’s chase of 111 runs. He walked in in the third over with India two down for 10 runs. He struck two fours and two sixes and stitched innings-steering partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube to get India over the line with 10 deliveries to spare.

India qualified for the Super 8 with the win and will take on Canada in its final Group A match on Saturday.