Golf cut rules Australia’s Inglis out of T20 World Cup

Inglis cut his right hand when the shaft of his club — a six iron — snapped as he swung at the ball during a social round at a Sydney course on Wednesday.

AP
SYDNEY 20 October, 2022 10:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia's backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after a freak injury while playing golf. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A freak injury while playing golf has ruled Australia’s backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis out of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Inglis cut his right hand when the shaft of his club — a six iron — snapped as he swung at the ball during a social round at a Sydney course three days before Australia was due to open its title defense against New Zealand.

“An incredibly freak accident,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald told the SEN radio network on Thursday. “As he made contact with the ground, the shaft snapped around the grip area and cut into (the) palm of his right hand.”

McDonald said Inglis had stitches inserted in the hand and there was no tendon damage, but the injury would make it difficult to grip the bat and repeatedly catch the ball.

Cricket Australia is yet to confirm a replacement. Alex Carey could potentially join the squad as a like-for-like replacement as a backup wicketkeeper and batter for Matthew Wade, although the Australians could opt for allrounder Cameron Green and risk going without a spare specialist gloveman.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is also missing the tournament because of a golf-related injury. He broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle while playing golf near Leeds last month, hours after being named in England’s squad.

