News

T20 World Cup: Mills, Rajitha ICC’s approved replacements for Topley, Chameera

Four player replacements have been approved by the Event Technical Committee for three different teams.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 19:42 IST
19 October, 2022 19:42 IST
Tymal Mills, who is already in Australia, comes in for Reece Topley who has an injured left ankle. (FILES PHOTOS)

Tymal Mills, who is already in Australia, comes in for Reece Topley who has an injured left ankle. (FILES PHOTOS) | Photo Credit: IAN KINGTON

Four player replacements have been approved by the Event Technical Committee for three different teams.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday approved four player replacements for the three different teams.

Also Read
India vs Pakistan Melbourne weather forecast: 80% chance of rain during IND vs PAK at MCG on October 23

In the Sri Lanka squad Kasun Rajitha has replaced Dushmantha Chameera who was ruled out due to a torn left calf muscle. Rajitha is currently in Sri Lanka and will be travelling to Australia as soon as possible. In addition, Danushka Gunathilaka who has a left hamstring tear will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara.

In the United Arab Emirates squad, the travelling reserve Fahad Nawaz has replaced Zawar Farid who has fractured his left foot. Finally, England’s Tymal Mills who is already in Australia comes in for Reece Topley who has an injured left ankle.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Vikram Rathour: Unfair to say India not setting good targets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us