T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers to join West Indies squad as replacement for injured Brandon King

Kyle Mayers has been added to the West Indies T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for injured opener Brandon King, the ICC stated in a release. Mayers, who has played 37 T20Is, is expected to join the squad on Saturday.

King had suffered a niggle during the West Indies’ match against England on Wednesday and was ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has approved left-handed batter Kyle Mayers as a replacement for Brandon King in the West Indies squad,” the ICC said in a statement.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Johnny Grave (CEO, Cricket West Indies) and Kass Naidoo (Independent Representative).