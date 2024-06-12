MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain forces abandonment of group stage clash between Sri Lanka, Nepal

Sri Lanka, having lost its opening two games against South Africa and Bangladesh, is now on the brink of mathematical elimination from the competition.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 06:27 IST , Lauderhill - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) | Photo Credit: AP
Groundsmen sweep water from the covers as rain delays the start of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) | Photo Credit: AP

Heavy rain and a waterlogged outfield led to the abandonment of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Nepal on Tuesday in Florida.

Rain had poured down for most of the day, with flood warnings in place around the region, but a break in the weather led ground staff to begin the task of trying to dry the field.

RELATED: T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL

However, to the disappointment of the large and lively contingent of Nepalese fans in the Central Broward Stadium, after an hour of working on removing the standing water, officials called the game off, leaving the teams to share the points.

Sri Lanka, having lost its opening two games against South Africa and Bangladesh, is now on the brink of mathematical elimination from the competition.

Nepal lost its opening game to the Netherlands.

South Africa leads Group D with a perfect six points in three matches, while Bangladesh and the Netherlands have two points each from two games.

